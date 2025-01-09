Skip to Search
Do You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?
Magic 98.3 Wants Your Opinion
Enter To Win $2,025: “New Year New Cash”
January 9, 2025
New Jersey Venues Lock Down 30+ Big Music Acts for 2025 Concert Season
January 13, 2025
Creepy Kooky Addams Family Comedy Comes to State Theatre
Joel Katz In The Morning
January 8, 2025
Sydney Sweeney Takes Lead Role in ‘The Housemaid’, filming in Morris County
Saint Peter’s Better Health
December 9, 2024
Most Confusing Workplace Terms and Abbreviations
Spotlight On Health
Don't Miss
January 10, 2025
Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts
December 5, 2024
5 Lana Del Rey Songs That Aren’t ‘Video Games’
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Must Haves
How To Listen To Magic 98.3
January 1, 2021
“Alexa, Open Magic 98.3!”
Submit A Community Calendar Event
Local News
January 17, 2025
WinterFest: Jesse Malin, Springsteen, & More Unite for Parkinson’s Awareness
Jersey Begins Statewide Search for Best Chicken Wings Ahead of Super Bowl
Join the ‘Spectacle of Wonder’: 17th Annual Snow Ball Gala Unveils Circus-Inspired Celebration
Your Holiday Decorations Are Still Up and That’s OK
January 16, 2025
Pennsylvania and New Jersey’s Best Sandwiches Ever Created
New Jersey Symphony Opens 2025 with Star-Studded International Concert at NJPAC
Devils Gala: A Night of Curling, Casino Games, and Charity at Prudential Center
January 15, 2025
Arctic Weather Moving Into Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: January 17 – January 19
Music
January 17, 2025
98 Degrees Recreates Iconic Album Cover 25 Years Later
UMG Fires Back At Drake’s Lawsuit, Calls Claims ‘Illogical’
Taylor Swift Calls LA Fires ‘Heartbreaking,’ Urges Fans To Help
January 16, 2025
FireAid: Details on the Lineup, How to Stream the Benefit Concert
January 15, 2025
Drake Sues UMG, Claims ‘Not Like Us’ Is Defamatory
Drake Reveals One-Year Ban From Commentating Raptors Games
Diddy Claims ‘Freak-Off’ Videos Prove Consent and Challenge Case
In Full Swing: Tyler The Creator Is Already Having Quite The Year
January 14, 2025
Why SZA Named ‘Ctrl’ Song After Drew Barrymore
Entertainment
January 17, 2025
Oscars 2025: Should the Show Go on Amid the LA Wildfires?
January 16, 2025
‘Severance’ – 4 Things To Know About The Apple TV+ Show
David Lynch: Legendary Filmmaker Dies At 78
Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift’s Support And Life Beyond The NFL
M. Night Shyamalan Accused of Plagiarizing Jessica Biel’s 2013 Movie ‘The Truth About Emanuel’
Timothée Chalamet Got a Fine During ‘A Complete Unknown’ London Premiere
‘Sandman’ Writer Neil Gaiman Allegedly Assaulted 9 Women
All Deadpool’s Lines That Made Justin Baldoni Thinks ‘Nicepool’ Is Based on Him
January 15, 2025
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Trailer Features The Punisher and Kingpin
Lifestyle
January 14, 2025
5 NES Games That Made Childhood Legendary
Top Spots for Great Hiking in New Jersey
5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80’s
January 12, 2025
Time on TikTok Death Clock Running Out
January 9, 2025
Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference
January 8, 2025
Escape New Jersey Winter Weather at These Top Spots in Florida
January 7, 2025
M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day
Radon Action Month: 1 in 10 Jersey Homes Has Elevated Levels
January 3, 2025
Amazing Inventions and Innovations We Take for Granted
Episodes
Second Date Update: (8:10) Clean Up
07:35
Download
Jan 17th
Morgan and Nick Is His Brother Lying For Him?
06:46
Download
Jan 17th
40% of people say this sound wakes them up
00:42
Download
Jan 17th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Break Up
09:18
Download
Jan 16th
The average person has 2 of these a week…
00:43
Download
Jan 16th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Family Issues
08:12
Download
Jan 15th
26% of people say this what they dislike cleaning the most…
01:28
Download
Jan 15th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Nickname
08:31
Download
Jan 14th
17% of people have stolen this from work…
00:48
Download
Jan 14th
Podcasts
May 16, 2015
Two Pretty People Broke Up
40% of people say this sound wakes them up
00:42
Download
Jan 17th
Two Pretty People Broke Up
Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?
25:02
Download
May 9th, 2024
Second Date Update: (8:10) Clean Up
07:35
Download
Jan 17th
Morgan and Nick Is His Brother Lying For Him?
06:46
Download
Jan 17th
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Contests
Impossible Question: A Peace of Om Yoga
7:20am: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Magyar Commercial Free Café: Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen and Encanto”
Commerical Free Ride Home: Chicago
Do You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?
Enter To Win $2,025: “New Year New Cash”
Events
Knights of Columbus Italian Night
January 18
6:30 pm
-
10:00 pm
Apple Montessori All Schools Open House
January 20
9:00 am
-
3:00 pm
2025 New Jersey Education Expo: Bridging the Gaps
January 25
11:00 am
-
2:00 pm
McDonald’s Grand Re-Opening In New Brunswick
January 25
11:00 am
-
5:00 pm
Jamesburg Elks Lodge #2180 SCC Winter Wonderland Charity Gala
January 25
6:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
Blood & Platelet Drive for Maternal Health Awareness Day
January 27
11:30 am
-
5:30 pm
FHS Winter Wonderland-Designer Bag Bingo and Mini Basket Raffle
February 1
4:00 pm
-
10:00 pm
Manville Knights of Columbus Steak Dinner
February 2
1:00 pm
-
6:00 pm
Comedy Night
February 7
6:30 pm
-
9:30 pm
View More