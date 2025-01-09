Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

January 9, 2025

New Jersey Venues Lock Down 30+ Big Music Acts for 2025 Concert Season

January 13, 2025

Creepy Kooky Addams Family Comedy Comes to State Theatre

Joel Katz In The Morning

January 8, 2025

Sydney Sweeney Takes Lead Role in ‘The Housemaid’, filming in Morris County

Saint Peter’s Better Health

December 9, 2024

Most Confusing Workplace Terms and Abbreviations

Spotlight On Health

January 10, 2025

Support The American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts

December 5, 2024

5 Lana Del Rey Songs That Aren’t ‘Video Games’

Beasley Best Community of Caring – Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January 1, 2021

Local News
January 17, 2025

WinterFest: Jesse Malin, Springsteen, & More Unite for Parkinson’s Awareness

Jersey Begins Statewide Search for Best Chicken Wings Ahead of Super Bowl

Join the ‘Spectacle of Wonder’: 17th Annual Snow Ball Gala Unveils Circus-Inspired Celebration

Your Holiday Decorations Are Still Up and That’s OK

January 16, 2025

Pennsylvania and New Jersey’s Best Sandwiches Ever Created

New Jersey Symphony Opens 2025 with Star-Studded International Concert at NJPAC

Devils Gala: A Night of Curling, Casino Games, and Charity at Prudential Center

January 15, 2025

Arctic Weather Moving Into Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: January 17 – January 19

Music
January 17, 2025

98 Degrees Recreates Iconic Album Cover 25 Years Later

UMG Fires Back At Drake’s Lawsuit, Calls Claims ‘Illogical’

Taylor Swift Calls LA Fires ‘Heartbreaking,’ Urges Fans To Help

January 16, 2025

FireAid: Details on the Lineup, How to Stream the Benefit Concert

January 15, 2025

Drake Sues UMG, Claims ‘Not Like Us’ Is Defamatory

Drake Reveals One-Year Ban From Commentating Raptors Games

Diddy Claims ‘Freak-Off’ Videos Prove Consent and Challenge Case

In Full Swing: Tyler The Creator Is Already Having Quite The Year

January 14, 2025

Why SZA Named ‘Ctrl’ Song After Drew Barrymore

Entertainment
January 17, 2025

Oscars 2025: Should the Show Go on Amid the LA Wildfires?  

January 16, 2025

‘Severance’ – 4 Things To Know About The Apple TV+ Show

David Lynch: Legendary Filmmaker Dies At 78

Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift’s Support And Life Beyond The NFL

M. Night Shyamalan Accused of Plagiarizing Jessica Biel’s 2013 Movie ‘The Truth About Emanuel’ 

Timothée Chalamet Got a Fine During ‘A Complete Unknown’ London Premiere 

‘Sandman’ Writer Neil Gaiman Allegedly Assaulted 9 Women 

All Deadpool’s Lines That Made Justin Baldoni Thinks ‘Nicepool’ Is Based on Him  

January 15, 2025

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Trailer Features The Punisher and Kingpin

Lifestyle
January 14, 2025

5 NES Games That Made Childhood Legendary

Top Spots for Great Hiking in New Jersey

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80’s

January 12, 2025

Time on TikTok Death Clock Running Out

January 9, 2025

Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference

January 8, 2025

Escape New Jersey Winter Weather at These Top Spots in Florida

January 7, 2025

M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day

Radon Action Month: 1 in 10 Jersey Homes Has Elevated Levels

January 3, 2025

Amazing Inventions and Innovations We Take for Granted

Episodes

Second Date Update: (8:10) Clean Up

07:35 Download Jan 17th

Morgan and Nick Is His Brother Lying For Him?

06:46 Download Jan 17th

40% of people say this sound wakes them up

00:42 Download Jan 17th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Break Up

09:18 Download Jan 16th

The average person has 2 of these a week…

00:43 Download Jan 16th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Family Issues

08:12 Download Jan 15th

26% of people say this what they dislike cleaning the most…

01:28 Download Jan 15th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Nickname

08:31 Download Jan 14th

17% of people have stolen this from work…

00:48 Download Jan 14th

Podcasts
May 16, 2015

40% of people say this sound wakes them up

00:42 Download Jan 17th

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th, 2024

Second Date Update: (8:10) Clean Up

07:35 Download Jan 17th

Morgan and Nick Is His Brother Lying For Him?

06:46 Download Jan 17th

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023

Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career

11:36 Download Oct 6th, 2023

Contests

Impossible Question: A Peace of Om Yoga

7:20am: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Magyar Commercial Free Café: Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen and Encanto”

Commerical Free Ride Home: Chicago

Do You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?

Enter To Win $2,025: “New Year New Cash”

Events

Knights of Columbus Italian Night

January 186:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Apple Montessori All Schools Open House

January 209:00 am - 3:00 pm

2025 New Jersey Education Expo: Bridging the Gaps

January 2511:00 am - 2:00 pm

McDonald’s Grand Re-Opening In New Brunswick

January 2511:00 am - 5:00 pm

Jamesburg Elks Lodge #2180 SCC Winter Wonderland Charity Gala

January 256:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Blood & Platelet Drive for Maternal Health Awareness Day

January 2711:30 am - 5:30 pm

FHS Winter Wonderland-Designer Bag Bingo and Mini Basket Raffle

February 14:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Manville Knights of Columbus Steak Dinner

February 21:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Comedy Night

February 76:30 pm - 9:30 pm

