Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are Reportedly Clamoring to Sign ‘Anora’s’ Mikey Madison

When two Hollywood heavyweights and go-to leading men for producers start fighting over the same actress, you can bet that old, forgotten, and alleged feud dating back to their 1994 film Interview with a Vampire will be reignited. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, two of the most well-known actors in the business (not to mention gossip worthy love lives and years-long divorce battles), are reportedly clamoring to sign Anora’s Mikey Madison for their next big projects.

The Two Titans of Hollywood: Brad Pitt vs. Tom Cruise

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise aren’t exactly known for being best buddies, or even civil enough to work together again, since Interview with a Vampire remains the first and last time these two shared the screen. Anyone who’s seen the film knows that the relationship between their characters—Pitt’s brooding Louis and Cruise’s chaotic Lestat—was full of tension. But it wasn’t just their onscreen dynamic. Rumor has it, the set was rife with not-so-friendly competition between the two.

In 2024, Cruise was reportedly upset about Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, as he’s been considering a sequel to his 1990 film Days of Thunder, which centered on a NASCAR racer. During the press tour for their 1994 film, Pitt didn’t hold back when discussing the dynamic between the two of them.

In an issue of the now-defunct magazine Premiere, he revealed, “There came a point during filming when I started really resenting him. He’s North Pole, I’m South. He’s always coming at you with a handshake, whereas I may bump into you. There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn’t nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there, and it bugged me a bit,” according to She Knows.

Who Will Win Mikey Madison?

Now, they’re pitted against each other once again—this time, over Mikey Madison. A source told In Touch Weekly that since “Mikey is the It Girl right now, there’s a full-on bidding war brewing over who will sign her for her next movie and Tom and Brad are leading the charge.”