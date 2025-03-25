Contests

Somerset Promise Walk for Preeclampsia

The Somerset Promise Walk supports the mission of the Preeclampsia Foundation, working to improve outcomes for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy through community education, support, and advocacy.

The Somerset Promise Walk supports the mission of the Preeclampsia Foundation, working to improve outcomes for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy through community education, support, and advocacy. This family-friendly event raises awareness for preeclampsia, which affects countless mothers and babies each year.

Support this incredible organization at Colonial Park/Knob Hill Pavilion (156 Mettlers Road, Somerset) on Saturday, May 3rd from 9a - 12pm.

Click HERE for more info.

Preeclampsia Foundation
