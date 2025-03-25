Somerset Promise Walk for Preeclampsia
The Somerset Promise Walk supports the mission of the Preeclampsia Foundation, working to improve outcomes for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy through community education, support, and advocacy. This family-friendly event raises awareness for preeclampsia, which affects countless mothers and babies each year.
Support this incredible organization at Colonial Park/Knob Hill Pavilion (156 Mettlers Road, Somerset) on Saturday, May 3rd from 9a - 12pm.
