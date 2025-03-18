West Orange Arts Council Opens Women’s History Month Exhibition

As of March 15, Gallery 1075 came alive with art as the West Orange Arts Council unveiled "HERStory: Past, Present & Moving Forward." Five dynamic artists fill the space with powerful works while hosting interactive workshops for guests.

Running through April 5, the gallery showcases pieces from The Sistars' Connection, artists Cynthia Vaughn, Denise Toney, Gina Rivas-Velazquez, Josephine Dakers-Brathwaite, and Yvonne Onque. Each artist brings their unique experiences to life through their work.

Guests can get involved in hands-on activities throughout the month. From needle felting to beading, these workshops help develop skills and build community ties in a friendly atmosphere.

On March 23, poetry takes the spotlight at 551 Valley Road. Ameerah Shabazz hosts "When Women Speak," where local poets share their heartfelt verses with the audience.

The exhibition tackles important questions about representation. Recent stats show a clear gap: Women artists continue to face challenges getting into major galleries, making local spaces crucial for their journey.

This show combines Women's History Month with National Quilting and Craft Month celebrations. Visitors can enjoy quilts, crafts, and fine art displayed together in one space.

Two featured artists tell their stories. Dahl's work connects directly with viewers, while Grice balances her time between creating art and inspiring students as a teacher.

“It's kind of awesome because you think of making your mark on history, and maybe this will last,” Dahl said to statehornet.com. “Whatever small contribution I can make to helping and uplifting other women, or just making noise. Saying, ‘Hey, women can do this too.'”

Personal challenges shaped Grice's artwork. Following divorce and career changes, she channeled her emotions into "Gentle Breeze," marking a new direction in her creative path.

Both artists agree on one thing: Keep making art, whether it sells or not. Nothing compares to seeing artwork in person, digital images just don't capture the real experience.

The center helps bring the community together. Year-round programs attract residents from all parts of West Orange, creating connections through shared artistic experiences.