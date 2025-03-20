Bruce Springsteen Archives to Open at Monmouth University in Spring 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Bruce Springsteen performs during the 18th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And New York Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 11, 2024 in New York City.

Private donors have committed $45 million to build an impressive new home for the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University. The 36-foot building will welcome visitors in spring 2026.

This huge building will stretch 206 feet long and 74 feet wide at the corner of Cedar and Norwood avenues. Sitting across from the university's Great Hall, its look takes cues from traditional Jersey Shore architecture.

The building will showcase an amazing collection from 47 countries, with 48,000 items in all. People can check out a cutting-edge 250-seat Dolby soundstage, explore exhibit areas, and get glimpses of storage rooms holding important historical treasures.

Architect Robert Cook blends weathered steel with warm wood in his striking design. Light streams through big glass windows, while outside, wildflowers create a natural edge around the grounds.

The university expects about 50,000 people to visit each year. Besides putting on performances, classes, and movies, the center will be a key resource for students and researchers.

People can watch the building progress live online, with monthly video updates from curator Melissa Ziobro keeping everyone in the loop. Once complete, this project will be the university's first LEED-certified building.

Since starting in 2011 and moving to Monmouth in 2017, the archives have expanded significantly. This spot is meaningful: It's where Springsteen, who was born in Long Branch, wrote his famous "Born to Run."

Teachers can access ready-made materials and online resources through the center. Public displays will showcase both Springsteen's journey and highlight American music history.

The Boss first played at Monmouth's campus in '69. He later came back to practice for his Broadway show and took part in academic events.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music is excited to announce the opening of a pop-up exhibit and shop inside the Convention Hall complex on the Asbury Boardwalk.