Premier League Returns to NJ for 2nd Summer Series

For my kids and so many young athletes throughout New Jersey, soccer was their first organized sport. It’s the best game to start with because the premise is simple.

As our kids get older and continue playing, they learn that soccer is more than just kicking a ball. Their parents and coaches teach them all of the subtle skills and techniques necessary to be successful, gain confidence, and love to play the most popular sport in the world.

Premier League Summer Series

For only the second time, some of the best soccer players on earth are returning to America, more specifically, New Jersey, this summer for the Premier League Summer Series.

The tournament is coming to MetLife Stadium on July 26th for a league doubleheader in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will feature two matches, Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United vs. Manchester United.

The four clubs will compete in a round-robin tournament for the chance to win the second edition of the Premier League Summer Series.

The Summer Series will hit three different cities, but the tournament will kick off on Saturday, July 26th, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

After the Jersey matches, they’ll head to Soldier Field in Chicago on July 30th. The final leg of the tournament will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, August 3rd.

One ticket covers both matches of the doubleheader, so everyone gets to see all four teams. You can purchase tickets at premierleague.com/summerseries.

The first Premier League Summer Series was sold out two years ago in July 2023 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. It was attended by more than 265,000 fans. The champs in that inaugural year were Chelsea FC.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters told me, “We are delighted to be bringing the Premier League Summer Series back to the United States. We know from our previous tournament that we and our clubs have incredibly loyal and passionate fans in the U.S. who get up early to follow their teams during the season. In these four clubs, we have world-class players and managers who will undoubtedly give supporters a fantastic Premier League experience just before the season starts.”

Tickets for Premier League at Met Life Stadium

Tickets start at $77, including fees, and are available here.

Here’s the match schedule:

Saturday, July 26th at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey:

4:00 pm Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth

7:00 pm Manchester United vs. West Ham United

All games will also be broadcast on NBC and Peacock to 900 million homes in 189 countries.