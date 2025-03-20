Things To Do in New Jersey: March 21-March 23

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Young children pose for a photo as they watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade as participants march along Fifth Avenue on March 17, 2025 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams along with State and local officials marched in the 264th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade featured more than 150,000 participants marching along Fifth Avenue.

This weekend in New Jersey you'll find a vibrant lineup of events, from intimate acoustic to grand cultural performances. You can hear the soulful sounds of James Maddock, be captivated in the beauty of Shen Yun, or join in the lively celebration of the Highlands St. Patrick's Day Parade. There's no shortage of excitement.

An Acoustic Evening With James Maddock in the Artist Loft

What: An Acoustic Evening with James Maddock in the Artist Loft

An Acoustic Evening with James Maddock in the Artist Loft When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: The Beach Gallery Bar, 260 Beach Way Ave., Keansburg

The Beach Gallery Bar, 260 Beach Way Ave., Keansburg Cost: $30

Experience an intimate evening of acoustic music with the renowned James Maddock in the Artist Loft at The Beach Gallery. The seating is limited to just 50 guests. Take this rare opportunity to enjoy Maddock's soulful melodies and heartfelt performances up close. Maddock will perform two captivating sets from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, enhancing the cozy atmosphere.

Shen Yun

What: Shen Yun

Shen Yun When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 9:15 p.m.; Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 9:15 p.m.; Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3:15 and 8:15 p.m. Where: State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick

State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick Cost: Tickets start at $90

Shen Yun brings ancient China to life with breathtaking classical Chinese dance, stunning costumes, a unique orchestra, and immersive backdrops. From fairies emerging through billowing clouds to Mongolian horsemen galloping across vast grasslands, each performance showcases myths, legends, and dynastic stories of love, valor, and humor. There are around 20 pieces during the two-hour spectacle. You'll be transported through time, capturing the elegance of Tang court ladies, the heroics of generals, and the wisdom of Lao-Tzu. This production offers a glimpse into China's divinely inspired culture, blending history and artistry into an unforgettable experience.

20th Annual Highlands St. Patrick's Day Parade

What: 20th Annual Highlands St. Patrick's Day Parade

20th Annual Highlands St. Patrick's Day Parade When: Saturday, March 22. 2025, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 22. 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: Huddy Park, 329 Bay Ave., Highlands

Huddy Park, 329 Bay Ave., Highlands Cost: Free

Celebrate the 20th Annual Highlands St. Patrick's Day Parade. This free event promises a festive celebration of music, community spirit, and a spectacularly decorated float competition. Get creative and compete for trophies in four categories: Best of Show, Most Original, Prettiest, and Best Apparatus. Don't miss the chance to honor the 2025 Grand Marshal, Timothy Hill, as he leads the parade through Highlands. Gather your friends, bring your Irish pride, and enjoy a day of fun, tradition, and celebration.

Other Events

Discover exciting happenings across New Jersey this weekend, from live music and captivating theater to thrilling sports action. Whether you're into classic performances or high-energy games, there's something unique to enjoy.