New Jersey International Film Festival Marks 30 Years With 33 Film Premieres

Movie lovers will gather at Rutgers University from May 30 to June 8 as the New Jersey International Film Festival celebrates its 30th year. The event features 33 new films shown both on campus and online.

A panel of students, media professionals, teachers, and writers selected the best films from 700 submissions worldwide.

"Elisa in Wonderland" and "Freeing Juanita" lead the festival's highlights. The first explores grief through dreamlike elements, while the second follows a powerful story of seeking justice.

New Jersey filmmakers take center stage this year. Two local directors, Vanessa Roth with "A Place of Honor" and Sabatino Ciatti, Jr. with "WRESTLE-OFF," showcase their work.

Ever since COVID hit, audiences have enjoyed watching from home or in theaters. This hybrid approach keeps attracting more viewers each year, setting new attendance records.

On June 13, Mike Kovacs brings a unique experience to the stage. His audio-visual performance featuring guest musicians offers something completely new.

The Rutgers Film Co-op and Middlesex County Board have supported this festival since 1996. Their backing helps bring film projects to life every year.

Single tickets cost $15, or $10 for students. Movie enthusiasts can buy a festival pass for $120.

When movies end, the excitement continues. Filmmakers and actors stay to chat and share insights with movie fans in attendance.

Meeting filmmakers remains a festival tradition. These conversations between creators and viewers inspire new ideas and create connections that continue beyond the festival.

