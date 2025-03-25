Miley Cyrus is Bringing the Drama with ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus just made your Monday a whole lot more exciting! On March 24, she announced the release of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, and trust us—it’s going to be a moment.
"Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett," she captioned an Instagram post, showing off the album’s stunning cover.
And what a cover it is! As Miley herself described: "Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling."
The artwork features Cyrus posing dramatically in the vintage Mugler piece, set against what looks like the moon and a dreamy night sky. And if the visuals aren’t enough to get you hyped, wait until you hear the inspiration behind the music.
In a November 2024 cover story with Harper’s BAZAAR, Miley spilled that Something Beautiful was influenced by none other than The Wall by Pink Floyd. Turns out, she first watched the legendary rock film as a teenager "with one of her brothers and a good friend." And they didn’t just watch it—they went all out. "They really leaned in," she shared, renting a limo, smoking weed, and rocking fur coats.
"I have this heart-first attachment to it,” she explained. “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”
Miley’s last album, Endless Summer Vacation (2023), gave us the smash hit "Flowers." Now, with Something Beautiful on the horizon, fans are eager to see what musical magic she’s bringing this time around.