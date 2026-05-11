WIN ON AIR: Charlie Puth Tickets

Get ready, Magic 98.3 listeners — Charlie Puth is bringing the “Whatever’s Clever!” World Tour to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, May 30th, and YOU could be there!

Listen all this week during mornings with Joel Katz for your chance to win tickets to see Charlie perform all your favorite hits like “Attention,” “See You Again,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and more live in Atlantic City!