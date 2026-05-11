Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WIN ON AIR: Charlie Puth Tickets

Get ready, Magic 98.3 listeners — Charlie Puth is bringing the “Whatever’s Clever!” World Tour to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, May 30th, and YOU could be…

Rob Cochran
charlie puth art
Hard Rock AC

Get ready, Magic 98.3 listeners — Charlie Puth is bringing the “Whatever’s Clever!” World Tour to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, May 30th, and YOU could be there!

Listen all this week during mornings with Joel Katz for your chance to win tickets to see Charlie perform all your favorite hits like “Attention,” “See You Again,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and more live in Atlantic City!

Don’t miss one of pop music’s biggest stars live on stage at Hard Rock Atlantic City — keep it locked on Magic 98.3 for your shot to win!

Charlie Puth
Rob CochranWriter
Related Stories
Dollars for Dad $2,000 Sweepstakes
ContestsDollars for Dad $2,000 SweepstakesDiana Beasley
Sizzle and Snack Sweepstakes 🍔
ContestsSizzle and Snack Sweepstakes 🍔Elizabeth Urban
Do You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?
ContestsDo You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?Diana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect