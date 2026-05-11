This Day in Top 40 History: May 11

May 11 has been an eventful day in the Top 40 music world. Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake both had hugely successful tours and major hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, and more performed on tour.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 11 is associated with influential songs and performances, including:

1999: Ricky Martin released his self-titled first album in English. It flew to No. 2 on the U.K. Official Albums chart and No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It also delivered Martin's two Top Five singles on Billboard's Hot 100 as of this writing, the chart-topping "Livin' la Vida Loca” and “She's All I Ever Had.” The former hit No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart as well.

Ricky Martin released his self-titled first album in English. It flew to No. 2 on the U.K. Official Albums chart and No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It also delivered Martin's two Top Five singles on Billboard's Hot 100 as of this writing, the chart-topping "Livin' la Vida Loca” and “She's All I Ever Had.” The former hit No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart as well. 2013: "Stay" by Rihanna and Mikky Ekko went from No. 6 to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while "Mirrors" by Justin Timberlake went from No. 7 to No. 5.

"Stay" by Rihanna and Mikky Ekko went from No. 6 to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while "Mirrors" by Justin Timberlake went from No. 7 to No. 5. 2016: Selena Gomez's "Good for You" received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Selena Gomez's "Good for You" received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. 2018: Arctic Monkeys released their sixth studio effort, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It produced classics such as “Four Out Of Five” and “Star Treatment.” This album landed in the Top 10 in several regions, including the U.K. and the U.S., where it reached No. 1 and No. 8, respectively.

Arctic Monkeys released their sixth studio effort, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It produced classics such as “Four Out Of Five” and “Star Treatment.” This album landed in the Top 10 in several regions, including the U.K. and the U.S., where it reached No. 1 and No. 8, respectively. 2019: Taylor Swift's song "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie skyrocketed from No. 100 to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers climbed to No. 4 on the chart, and "Eastside" by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid reached No. 17.

Taylor Swift's song "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie skyrocketed from No. 100 to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers climbed to No. 4 on the chart, and "Eastside" by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid reached No. 17. 2024: Justin Timberlake, also known as the Prince of Pop, performed at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. As of January 2025, the tour has brought in $191,706,105 in ticket sales.

Justin Timberlake, also known as the Prince of Pop, performed at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. As of January 2025, the tour has brought in $191,706,105 in ticket sales. 2024: May 11 was Taylor Swift's third night performing at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, which is where she kicked off her European leg of the Eras tour on May 9. This tour brought in over $2 billion in ticket sales during its 152-date tour over five continents.

Cultural Milestones

May 11 has marked significant cultural moments in Top 40 history, including:

1997: At the Belle Meade Mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, Trace Adkins and Rhonda Forlaw got married. Unfortunately, they're not together anymore, despite sharing three daughters, Brianna, Mackenzie, and Trinity. They finalized their divorce in 2015. As of this writing, the “You're Gonna Miss This” singer is married to Heartland star Victoria Pratt.

At the Belle Meade Mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, Trace Adkins and Rhonda Forlaw got married. Unfortunately, they're not together anymore, despite sharing three daughters, Brianna, Mackenzie, and Trinity. They finalized their divorce in 2015. As of this writing, the “You're Gonna Miss This” singer is married to Heartland star Victoria Pratt. 1999: Sabrina Carpenter was born to Elizabeth and David Carpenter in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. She has an extensive list of accomplishments, which include winning two GRAMMYs and scoring five Top 40 records on the Billboard 200, as of this writing. Carpenter's “Manchild” and “Please Please Please” also held the top spot on the Hot 100 for a week each.

Sabrina Carpenter was born to Elizabeth and David Carpenter in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. She has an extensive list of accomplishments, which include winning two GRAMMYs and scoring five Top 40 records on the Billboard 200, as of this writing. Carpenter's “Manchild” and “Please Please Please” also held the top spot on the Hot 100 for a week each. 2007: “(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay” hitmaker Otis Redding was inducted into the Hollywood Rockwalk, along with The Mamas & the Papas and Al Kooper. This honor recognized their impact on the music world and their contribution to the industry's growth.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These massively popular performances had fans singing and dancing on May 11:

1995: “I Shot the Sheriff” hitmaker Eric Clapton reunited with Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Robert Cray to perform at a tribute show for Stevie Ray Vaughan in Austin, Texas. In August 1990, all these artists shared the stage with Stevie before he lost his life in a helicopter crash.

“I Shot the Sheriff” hitmaker Eric Clapton reunited with Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Robert Cray to perform at a tribute show for Stevie Ray Vaughan in Austin, Texas. In August 1990, all these artists shared the stage with Stevie before he lost his life in a helicopter crash. 2010: Lady Gaga performed at the Uber Arena, previously called O2 World, in Berlin, Germany, as part of The Monster Ball Tour. Fans enjoyed watching her sing "LoveGame" and "Bad Romance."

Lady Gaga performed at the Uber Arena, previously called O2 World, in Berlin, Germany, as part of The Monster Ball Tour. Fans enjoyed watching her sing "LoveGame" and "Bad Romance." 2017: Electronic disc jockey and production duo The Chainsmokers hosted a show at The Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The duo has been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the GRAMMYs and has won a GRAMMY for Best Dance Recording.

Electronic disc jockey and production duo The Chainsmokers hosted a show at The Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The duo has been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the GRAMMYs and has won a GRAMMY for Best Dance Recording. 2017: The Weeknd performed at the Amerant Bank Arena, previously known as the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, for his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. Songs at this show included "Starboy" and "In the Night."

The Weeknd performed at the Amerant Bank Arena, previously known as the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, for his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. Songs at this show included "Starboy" and "In the Night." 2018: Metallica took their Worldwired Tour to the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland. This trek supported their album Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, which ruled the Billboard 200 for a week. During this event, the band played “Dream No More,” “Master of Puppets,” “One,” and “Fight Fire With Fire.”

Metallica took their Worldwired Tour to the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland. This trek supported their album Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, which ruled the Billboard 200 for a week. During this event, the band played “Dream No More,” “Master of Puppets,” “One,” and “Fight Fire With Fire.” 2024: Tones and I joined singer/rapper Macklemore at his show at The Horden Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. They performed "CHANT" and "Good Old Days" together.

Tones and I joined singer/rapper Macklemore at his show at The Horden Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. They performed "CHANT" and "Good Old Days" together. 2024: Pop/country star Kane Brown thrilled fans with a show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, as part of his In the Air Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some Top 40 history changes from May 11:

2003: Noel Redding, former bassist for the Jimi Hendrix Experience, was found dead in his home in Clonakilty, Ireland. The 57-year-old also worked with other groups, including Road and Fat Mattress.

Noel Redding, former bassist for the Jimi Hendrix Experience, was found dead in his home in Clonakilty, Ireland. The 57-year-old also worked with other groups, including Road and Fat Mattress. 2004: 71-year-old Willie Nelson canceled 10 upcoming shows so that he could undergo surgery to treat his carpal tunnel syndrome. Previously, the “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” singer was unable to finish a concert because of the severe pain caused by the condition.

71-year-old Willie Nelson canceled 10 upcoming shows so that he could undergo surgery to treat his carpal tunnel syndrome. Previously, the “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” singer was unable to finish a concert because of the severe pain caused by the condition. 2014: Ed Gagliardi died of cancer at 62. He was best known as the original bassist of Foreigner, contributing to Top 10 hits such as “Hot Blooded” and “Cold as Ice.” Gagliardi left the band in 1979 due to creative differences with other members. He would later join hands with Al Greenwood, former Foreigner keyboardist, to form Spys.