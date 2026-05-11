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Dollars for Dad $2,000 Sweepstakes

Win $2,000 with the “Dollars for Dad” Sweepstakes from Magic! Could you imagine what Dad would spend that kind of cash on? Maybe a new recliner, perhaps a new grill or tickets…

Diana Beasley

Win $2,000 with the "Dollars for Dad" Sweepstakes from Magic! Could you imagine what Dad would spend that kind of cash on? Maybe a new recliner, perhaps a new grill or tickets to a few games of his favorite team! 

If you give Dad $2,000, we're sure he won't have a problem finding a way to use it - so enter below for your chance to spoil him with the "Dollars for Dad" Sweepstakes!

Cash ContestFather's Day
Diana BeasleyWriter
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