Enter to win $25 in NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets from Magic 98.3! One lucky winner will score a bundle of New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Offs and a chance to cash in on some instant fun. Don’t miss your shot to play and win!

Enter below for your chance to get lucky with Magic 98.3 and the New Jersey Lottery. Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly.

For the "$25 in NJ Lottery Scratch Off Tickets ” Contest, enter between 10am on May 8th 2026 and 11:59pm on May 8th 2026, by visiting www.magic983.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on May 11th, 2026, and upon verification, will receive $25 in NJ Lottery Scratch Off Tickets . The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $25. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Magic 98.3 & NJ Lottery. Magic 98.3's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.