Mammogram Myths and Facts

“Mammograms are one of the most effective tools for detecting breast cancer early, often before symptoms appear. Yet, misconceptions continue to prevent some people from getting screened,” said Lisa Hopkins, MD, a breast surgeon with Astera Cancer Care who sees patients at Saint Peter’s Breast Center. “Understanding the facts can help individuals make informed decisions about their health.”

Myth: Mammograms are only necessary if there is a family history of breast cancer.

Fact: While family history can increase risk, most people diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a known family history. Routine screening is important for all women, especially beginning at age 40 or earlier if recommended by a physician.

Myth: Mammograms are painful.

Fact: Technology has advanced to make mammograms more comfortable for women. Saint Peter’s University Hospital uses the Hologic® SmartCurve™ in its Women’s Imaging Center for a more comfortable mammography experience. SmartCurve is a curved compression paddle that is shaped more like a woman’s natural curves. It is clinically proven to increase comfort and decrease the pain associated with the compression of breast tissue during the procedure.

Myth: If there are no symptoms, a mammogram is unnecessary.

Fact: Mammograms are designed to detect cancer early, often before any physical symptoms develop. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Myth: Mammograms are not needed as you age.

Fact: Regular mammograms remain important as women get older. The risk of breast cancer increases with age, making continued screening essential for early detection. Women should talk with their healthcare provider about how long to continue screening based on their overall health, medical history, and personal risk factors.

Regular mammograms are a critical part of preventive health care. They empower individuals with information and provide peace of mind or early intervention when needed. Be sure to include your mammogram on your checklist of routine health visits and screenings.

Saint Peter’s is proud to be accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a distinction that reflects its commitment to excellence in breast care. To schedule an appointment at Saint Peter’s, call: The Women’s Imaging Center at

732.339.7704 Astera Breast Care at 732.846.3300 To learn more, visit saintpetershcs.com/breastcenter.

For those who have a history of breast cancer in their families, the Department of Medical Genetics and Genomic Medicine at Saint Peter’s University Hospital provides comprehensive genetic counseling, testing, and risk assessment to support informed decisions about screening and preventive care.