Know the Signs of Stroke and How to Prevent It

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms quickly and taking steps to reduce risk. A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage or a rupture of a blood vessel. Without quick treatment, brain cells begin to die within minutes, which can lead to long-term disability or death.

One of the most effective ways to identify a stroke is by remembering the acronym BE FAST.

· Balance: Does the person have a sudden loss of balance?

· Eyes: Are they experiencing blurred or double vision in one or both eyes?

· Face: Ask them to smile. Does one side of their face droop?

· Arms: Ask them to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

· Speech: Ask them to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

· Terrible Headache: Are they experiencing a sudden terrible headache with no known cause?

Additional warning signs may include sudden confusion, dizziness, severe headache with no known cause, or difficulty walking.

Differences in Stroke Symptoms Between Men and Women

While many stroke symptoms are similar for both men and women, there are some important differences of which to be aware.

Men are more likely to experience the classic BE FAST symptoms, such as facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulties. Women, however, may experience additional, less typical symptoms that can sometimes be overlooked or misinterpreted.

“Because these symptoms may not immediately be recognized as signs of a stroke, women may delay seeking care, which can lead to worse outcomes,” said Anita Mehta, DO, MS, neurologist and director of the Stroke Program at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “Increasing awareness of these differences is an important step in improving outcomes for all patients.”

Reducing Your Risk

While not all strokes can be prevented, many risk factors can be managed through healthy lifestyle choices and regular medical care.

· Control blood pressure - High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for stroke. Monitoring levels regularly and following a healthcare provider’s recommendations can significantly reduce risk.

· Manage chronic conditions - Conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease increase the likelihood of stroke. Proper management through medication, diet, and routine care is essential.

· Adopt a healthy diet - A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy supports overall cardiovascular health. Reducing sodium intake is especially important for maintaining healthy blood pressure.

· Stay physically active - Regular exercise helps improve circulation, maintain a healthy weight, and reduce stress. Moderate activity, such as walking for 30 minutes a day, can make a meaningful difference.

· Avoid smoking and limit alcohol - Smoking damages blood vessels and increases clot formation, while excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake are important preventive steps.

“Many strokes can be prevented by managing risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and lifestyle habits,” said Dr. Mehta. “When a stroke does occur, every second matters. Recognizing the signs using BE FAST and calling 911 immediately can make a life-saving difference and greatly improve a person’s chances of recovery.”

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Stroke recovery often involves a combination of therapies designed to help individuals regain independence and improve their quality of life. Rehabilitation may address physical movement, speech, cognitive function, and daily living skills.

Physical therapy focuses on improving strength, balance, coordination, and mobility, helping individuals regain independence in movement and daily activities.

Occupational therapy helps individuals relearn essential daily living skills, such as dressing, bathing, cooking, and returning to work or other meaningful activities. It also addresses fine motor skills, coordination, and strategies to adapt to physical or cognitive changes after a stroke.

Speech and language therapy supports recovery of communication skills, including speaking, understanding, reading, and writing. It can also address swallowing difficulties that may occur after a stroke.

Each person’s rehabilitation journey is unique, depending on the severity of the stroke and the areas of the brain affected. A coordinated, multidisciplinary approach can help stroke

survivors make meaningful progress in their recovery and improve their overall quality of life.

Visit saintpetershcs.com/hwc to learn more or to schedule an appointment at Saint Peter’s Health and Wellness Center.

To learn more about Saint Peter’s stroke program, visit saintpetershcs.com/stroke.

If you have risk factors for stroke, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of stroke, schedule an appointment with Dr. Mehta at 732.745.6643.

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