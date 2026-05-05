This Day in Top 40 History: May 5

People in the United States celebrate May 5 as Cinco de Mayo, and fans have enjoyed many great Top 40 performances on this day. Highlights include Adele's birthday, Taylor Swift performing in Nashville, and pop stars arriving in style at the Met Gala.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 5 saw these mega milestones from legends, including Lady Gaga, Harry Connick Jr., and Taylor Swift:

1997: Paul McCartney released Flaming Pie in the U.K. The album soared to No. 2 on the Official Album Chart. Additionally, it spawned “Young Boy” and “The World Tonight,” both of which broke into the Top 40 on the Singles chart.

Paul McCartney released Flaming Pie in the U.K. The album soared to No. 2 on the Official Album Chart. Additionally, it spawned “Young Boy” and “The World Tonight,” both of which broke into the Top 40 on the Singles chart. 2008: Nine Inch Nails launched The Slip, their seventh studio LP. This album, which delivered “1,000,000,” “Discipline,” and “The Four of Us Are Dying,” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

Nine Inch Nails launched The Slip, their seventh studio LP. This album, which delivered “1,000,000,” “Discipline,” and “The Four of Us Are Dying,” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200. 2010: Pop diva Lady Gaga was a guest performer for the results show of American Idol. She sang "Alejandro" at this show, and judge Harry Connick Jr. also performed.

Pop diva Lady Gaga was a guest performer for the results show of American Idol. She sang "Alejandro" at this show, and judge Harry Connick Jr. also performed. 2017: Chris Stapleton issued his sophomore album, From a Room: Volume 1. It landed at No. 2 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart, respectively. Top 40 tracks from this record included “Either Way” and “Broken Halos,” which charted on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Chris Stapleton issued his sophomore album, From a Room: Volume 1. It landed at No. 2 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart, respectively. Top 40 tracks from this record included “Either Way” and “Broken Halos,” which charted on the Hot Country Songs chart. 2023: Pop sensation Taylor Swift performed at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on an early stop of her popular Eras Tour. Swift spent years in Nashville in her early career as a country music star, and she's now one of the most influential Top 40 artists of all time.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift performed at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on an early stop of her popular Eras Tour. Swift spent years in Nashville in her early career as a country music star, and she's now one of the most influential Top 40 artists of all time. 2023: Sabrina Carpenter held a concert at Meridian Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as part of her Emails I Can't Send tour. Carpenter is now a GRAMMY Award-winning star, reaping Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso" at the 2025 GRAMMYs.

Cultural Milestones

Happy Birthday to Adele on May 5, and what fun to see stars all dressed up:

1981: Craig David was born to Tina Loftus and George David in Southampton, London. As of this writing, he has scored up to 26 U.K. Top 40 singles, including “Fill Me In” and “7 Days,” which is arguably his biggest song. The Hampshire native has also racked up multiple prizes throughout his career, including five Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards.

Craig David was born to Tina Loftus and George David in Southampton, London. As of this writing, he has scored up to 26 U.K. Top 40 singles, including “Fill Me In” and “7 Days,” which is arguably his biggest song. The Hampshire native has also racked up multiple prizes throughout his career, including five Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards. 1984: Jim Kerr of Simple Minds and Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders got married in New York. Unfortunately, their union wasn't meant to last. The couple finalized their divorce in 1990, but they remained friends. In 2018, they played their first concert together, three decades after their split.

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds and Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders got married in New York. Unfortunately, their union wasn't meant to last. The couple finalized their divorce in 1990, but they remained friends. In 2018, they played their first concert together, three decades after their split. 1988: Mega pop queen Adele was born on May 5. The "Set Fire to the Rain," "Hello," and "Someone Like You" singer hit the Top 40 scene when she was only 19, and she took the world by storm with numerous BRIT Awards and GRAMMYs.

Mega pop queen Adele was born on May 5. The "Set Fire to the Rain," "Hello," and "Someone Like You" singer hit the Top 40 scene when she was only 19, and she took the world by storm with numerous BRIT Awards and GRAMMYs. 1989: Chris Brown, who's behind “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Don't Wake Me Up,” and 15 other U.S. Top 10 hits, was born in Tappahannock, Virginia. Drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson, Usher, and Stevie Wonder, the father of three would go on to become one of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B.

Chris Brown, who's behind “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Don't Wake Me Up,” and 15 other U.S. Top 10 hits, was born in Tappahannock, Virginia. Drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson, Usher, and Stevie Wonder, the father of three would go on to become one of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. 2014: Rihanna attended the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for that year's Charles James: Beyond Fashion theme. Additional stars at this glamorous event included Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift, who are also powerhouses in the Top 40 and adult contemporary music genres.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some great and notable performances happened on May 5, including:

Industry Changes and Challenges

1986: The Hall of Fame Foundation announced that Cleveland, Ohio, would be the permanent site of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. This came after a competitive bidding process in which other cities, including New York, Philadelphia, and Memphis, competed against The Forest City to earn this honor. Today, the institution still stands on the shore of Lake Erie, hosting exhibits, interactive displays, and induction ceremonies of many Top 40 artists.

The Hall of Fame Foundation announced that Cleveland, Ohio, would be the permanent site of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. This came after a competitive bidding process in which other cities, including New York, Philadelphia, and Memphis, competed against The Forest City to earn this honor. Today, the institution still stands on the shore of Lake Erie, hosting exhibits, interactive displays, and induction ceremonies of many Top 40 artists. 2020: The music industry lost Millie Small, who died at 72 following a stroke. Her most notable hits were “Sweet William” and “My Boy Lollipop,” which charted in the Top 40 on the Hot 100 and the U.K. Singles Chart.