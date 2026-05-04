May Is for Giving: Franklin Food Bank’s Month of Community Events

There are so many ways this month to help your neighbors in need. From free food distributions to a bowl of soup that makes a difference. Here's everything happening this month and how you can be part of it.

If you've been looking for a reason to get involved with your community this spring, the Franklin Food Bank is making it easy with four events throughout May, ranging from a free drive-thru food giveaway to a signature fundraiser dinner.

The Franklin Food Bank has served Franklin Township for 50 years as a private nonprofit, providing millions of meals to neighbors across Somerset County. Last year alone, the Food Bank distributed 3.1 million meals, and the need continues to grow. One in three SNAP recipients in all of Somerset County lives right in Franklin Township.

Check out my in-studio conversation with Jennifer Wagner, External Affairs Manager at Franklin Food Bank.

This May, there are four ways to show up. Here's what's happening:

Community Distribution - Wednesday, May 6th

It’s a free drive-thru and walk-up food distribution at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. It’s open to everyone with no eligibility requirements, no paperwork, and no appointment. They'll be rocking from 11 am until supplies last.

Flava Workshop - Friday, May 9th

It’s a free nutrition class and cooking demonstration at 11 am hosted at Franklin Food Bank and presented by Rutgers Cooperative Extension. It’s open to the public, always a great time, perfect for families, food lovers, and anyone who wants to cook smarter.

The Giving Table - Tuesday, May 19th

If you dine at Twenty/20 Taphouse in Franklin Township for lunch or dinner, or both. Twenty/20 is donating 20% of all sales, all day long on to the Franklin Food Bank. No ticket needed, no special code. Just show up and eat.

Empty Bowls 2026 - Sunday, May 31st

The Food Bank's signature annual fundraiser is held at the DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center at 200 Atrium Drive in Somerset from 1-4 pm. Enjoy soup, bread, and take home a handcrafted ceramic bowl as a reminder of those who go without. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at FranklinFoodBank.org

The need in Franklin is real, and it's growing. Rising housing costs, transportation expenses, and childcare bills mean that when families face an unexpected expense, the grocery budget is often the first thing to go. The Franklin Food Bank exists so that choice doesn't have to be made. Last year, 3.1 million meals meant neighbors could keep the lights on, get to work, and still access food.

Today, the Food Bank operates not as a traditional pantry but as a full grocery-style market with professional shelving, real shopping carts, and refrigerated produce displays, because every neighbor deserves to shop with dignity.

Beyond food, the Franklin Food Bank provides access to health screenings, educational workshops, SNAP and utility assistance, job and housing placement, Narcan kits, and more because they realize that a family struggling with food insecurity is probably facing other challenges too.