Nurses Week 2026

Magic 98.3 is proud to celebrate Nurses Week and recognize the incredible nurses who make a difference in our community every single day.

From the long shifts to the compassionate care, nurses are often the calm, steady presence patients and families rely on most. Their work is not only essential — it is deeply personal, meaningful, and deserving of recognition.

Join Magic 98.3 for our annual celebration of Nurses Week!

On Wednesday, May 6th, listen around 6:40 AM, 7:40 AM, 8:40 AM, and 9:40 AM as Joel Katz speaks with the staff of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, and pays tribute to hard-working women and men who are on the front lines keeping us safe and healthy every day! We're looking forward to shining the spotlight on these dedicated healthcare professionals and learning a little about these wonderful nurses who continue to go above and beyond in our community!