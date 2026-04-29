Gallery: Teachers Who Make Magic 2026

Our nominees for this year
Cocktail hour
Bartender pours a drink for some attendees
Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour
Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour
Finding Names on the Sign
Enjoying the cocktail hour
Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour
Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour
Finding names on the sign
The hors d'oeuvres platter
During the awards
Handing out awards
Cocktail Hour
Cocktail Hour
Joel announcing nominees
Place settings for the evening
Packed room for the awards
Flowers given to nominees
NJEA Table
Joel announcing awards
Joel telling some jokes while announcing nominees
Joel poses with one of our nominees
Group photo of all our nominees for this year
Joel poses for a photo with one of our nominees
Joel sneezes while smelling the flowers