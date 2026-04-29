Gallery: Teachers Who Make Magic 2026

Our nominees for this year

Cocktail hour

Bartender pours a drink for some attendees

Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour

Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour

Finding Names on the Sign

Enjoying the cocktail hour

Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour

Teachers Who Make Magic Cocktail Hour

Finding names on the sign

The hors d'oeuvres platter

During the awards

Handing out awards

Cocktail Hour

Cocktail Hour

Joel announcing nominees

Place settings for the evening

Packed room for the awards

Flowers given to nominees

NJEA Table

Joel announcing awards

Joel telling some jokes while announcing nominees

Joel poses with one of our nominees

Group photo of all our nominees for this year

Joel poses for a photo with one of our nominees