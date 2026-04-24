Saint Peter’s University Hospital Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Hospitals for Maternity for Fifth Consecutive Year

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a regional destination for maternal care and comprehensive services for expectant mothers and newborns, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation’s Best Maternity Hospitals for 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 22 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

"Saint Peter’s is known as the place to have your baby because of the comprehensive, compassionate care we offer for expectant women,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “As a state-designated Regional Perinatal Center, we are unique in that we provide highly-specialized maternal-fetal medicine services for those experiencing a high-risk pregnancy with needs that might require our Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). For women experiencing a low-risk pregnancy, we offer midwifery services in both our Labor and Delivery Unit and in our hospital-based Mary V. O’Shea Birth Center. As a result, expectant mothers can have confidence in their chosen destination for delivery and care of their newest family member."

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation:

Hospital Quality Metrics: with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care

with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care Patient Experience: from public hospital survey data

from public hospital survey data Reputation Score: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes, e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

According to Pam Harmon, DNP, MSN, RNC-NIC, director, Women and Children’s Division at Saint Peter’s, “Being named among Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals for five years in a row is a testament to our dedicated team of physicians, nurses, and midwives, who are committed to providing exceptional care. Our priority is keeping mother and baby safe while making sure individual needs and preferences are acknowledged, a likely reason that we often witness multiple generations choosing to give birth at Saint Peter’s.”