New Division of Pediatric Cardiology Offers Comprehensive Congenital Heart Care…for Every Stage of Life

Families across New Jersey – and beyond – now have greater access to specialized care for children and adults born with congenital heart conditions. The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s has launched a new Division of Pediatric Cardiology, offering comprehensive congenital heart care close to home. The new pediatric cardiology program includes several very experienced team members. Leading the program is Rajiv Verma, MD, a pediatric interventional cardiologist board-certified in pediatric cardiology and adult congenital heart disease. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Verma brings deep clinical expertise and a strong commitment to serving families throughout the region.

Comprehensive Congenital Heart Care Close to Home Congenital heart disease refers to heart conditions that are present at birth. It is one of the most common types of birth defects. Some children may need only monitoring, while others may require medication, catheter-based procedures, or surgery. “Our pediatric cardiology program focuses on the quality of care and leveraging new technologies to provide advanced treatments for congenital heart disease without open-heart surgery, when possible,” said Dr. Verma. The new cardiology program at Saint Peter’s is designed to provide coordinated heart care for patients at every stage of life. Services include: • Fetal echocardiography for expectant mothers who may be at increased risk of having a baby with a heart condition. If a concern is identified before birth, the care team works closely with obstetricians and maternal-fetal medicine specialists to plan a safe delivery and immediate follow-up. When a fetal heart concern is detected, early diagnosis helps families and physicians prepare for delivery and any care the baby may need after birth. • Newborn and pediatric consultations to evaluate, diagnose, and manage all forms of congenital heart disease, no matter how complex. The physicians also provide cardiac consultation for children with suspected or confirmed acquired heart conditions such as Kawasaki disease, myocarditis, pulmonary hypertension, and recurrent fainting.

Adult congenital heart care for individuals who were born with heart defects and continue to need specialized follow-up care into adulthood. More than half of Dr. Verma’s patients are adults living with congenital heart disease, a population that often struggles to find ongoing specialized cardiac care. • Cardiac evaluation during pregnancy for women who themselves had congenital heart disease as children. These women require additional cardiac evaluation during pregnancy to ensure their heart function is stable and to help guide their delivery. This is an important aspect of care for adults with congenital heart disease that will be introduced for the first time at Saint Peter’s. • Exercise testing and

pulmonary function testing to provide additional assessment of the cardiac functional state of children and adults with congenital heart disease. Saint Peter’s pediatric cardiology team cares for patients in both outpatient and hospital settings, allowing for evaluation, treatment, and follow-up within a single program. Patients may be referred for a variety of reasons, including heart murmurs, abnormal screening results, symptoms such as chest pain or fainting, or known congenital heart conditions that require ongoing management. “Congenital heart conditions can affect patients of all ages. Our program ensures that children and adults receive consistent, sophisticated care without having to travel far from home. From diagnosis to ongoing management, our team is here to guide each patient every step of the way,” said Dr. Verma. “It’s especially important for us to support our patients as they transition from pediatric to adult care.”

Advanced Treatment Options Treatment for congenital heart disease depends on the type and severity of the condition. Some children require only careful monitoring with regular checkups and imaging. Others may need medication to support heart function or control symptoms. For more complex conditions, interventional procedures, or surgery may be necessary. One important tool in modern congenital heart care is cardiac catheterization. This procedure allows physicians to examine the heart from the inside using thin, flexible tubes inserted through a blood vessel, usually in the leg. Cardiac catheterization can be used to measure pressures within the heart, evaluate blood flow, and gather detailed information that helps guide treatment decisions. In many cases, this testing avoids the need for more invasive surgery. In certain situations, catheter-based techniques can also be used to treat heart defects. These minimally invasive procedures allow physicians to repair specific structural problems, such as closing small holes between heart chambers or opening narrowed blood vessels, without open-heart surgery. Because the chest does not need to be opened, recovery time is often shorter, and children are frequently able to return home within a day. Some children and adults will require surgical repair performed at specialized cardiac centers. When surgery is needed, care is coordinated with experienced surgical programs. After the procedure, patients return to Saint Peter’s for continued monitoring and follow-up care when medically appropriate.