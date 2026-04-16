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ENTER TO WIN: Summer of Love Tickets

ENTER TO WIN: Summer of Love at the Basie Take a trip back to one of the most iconic eras in music. We’re giving you the chance to win tickets…

Rob Cochran
Summer of Love

ENTER TO WIN: Summer of Love at the Basie

Take a trip back to one of the most iconic eras in music. We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert live at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Saturday, April 25
Showtime: 7:30PM

This high-energy show celebrates the music of the Woodstock generation with a full band, featuring powerful vocals, horns, strings, and a psychedelic light show that brings the spirit of the 1960s to life.

You’ll hear classic hits from artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Doors, Marvin Gaye, Santana, and more—all performed live in one unforgettable night.

Enter to Win

Fill out the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer of Love at the Basie.

To purchase tickets click here

For the " Summer of Love” Contest, enter between 10am on April 16 2026 and 11:59pm on April 6 , 2026, by visiting www.magic983.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on April 17, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on Saturday April 15th,2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $85. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Magic 98.3 & Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre. Magic 98.3's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Summer of Love
Rob CochranWriter
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