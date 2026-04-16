ENTER TO WIN: Summer of Love Tickets

ENTER TO WIN: Summer of Love at the Basie

Take a trip back to one of the most iconic eras in music. We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert live at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Saturday, April 25

Showtime: 7:30PM

This high-energy show celebrates the music of the Woodstock generation with a full band, featuring powerful vocals, horns, strings, and a psychedelic light show that brings the spirit of the 1960s to life.

You’ll hear classic hits from artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Doors, Marvin Gaye, Santana, and more—all performed live in one unforgettable night.

Enter to Win

Fill out the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer of Love at the Basie.