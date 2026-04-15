Katy Perry Under Investigation Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Katy Perry is reportedly under investigation by Australian police following Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations. Rose claims the singer sexually assaulted her in an Australian nightclub almost 20 years ago.

On Wednesday, Victoria Police told Australian media outlets The Sydney Morning Herald and The Herald Sun that they're investigating the incident. The sexual assault is said to have happened in Melbourne in 2010.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a Victoria Police spokesman told The SMH and the Herald Sun.

A former manager of the since-closed Australian nightclub also speaks with outlets, claiming not to have witnessed the incident but remembers both Perry and Rose having "way too much to drink."

Ruby Rose Makes Claims on Social Media

Rose took to social media to discuss the incident in the comment section, which led to the investigation. A post discussing Katy Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance led to Rose's response. "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks," said Rose's comment. She further explains the incident and states she's not interested in filing a report.

"Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven't even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men. But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won't, because it happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witness by multiple people," continues Rose.