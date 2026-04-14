Money for Mom Sweepstakes
With Mother’s Day coming on Sunday, May 10th, wouldn’t it be amazing to surprise your Mom with a stack of cash? Register below for a chance to win $2,000 in…
With Mother's Day coming on Sunday, May 10th, wouldn't it be amazing to surprise your Mom with a stack of cash?
Register below for a chance to win $2,000 in the "Money for Mom Sweepstakes."
If you're selected as the winner in this nationwide contest, you could use the money to take Mom on a weekend getaway, spoil her for a day of pampering at a spa or just hand over that dough for her to spend it on anything she wants!
Good luck from Magic 98.3!