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Money for Mom Sweepstakes

With Mother’s Day coming on Sunday, May 10th, wouldn’t it be amazing to surprise your Mom with a stack of cash? Register below for a chance to win $2,000 in…

Diana Beasley

With Mother's Day coming on Sunday, May 10th, wouldn't it be amazing to surprise your Mom with a stack of cash?

Register below for a chance to win $2,000 in the "Money for Mom Sweepstakes."

If you're selected as the winner in this nationwide contest, you could use the money to take Mom on a weekend getaway, spoil her for a day of pampering at a spa or just hand over that dough for her to spend it on anything she wants!

Good luck from Magic 98.3!

Mother's Day
Diana BeasleyWriter
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