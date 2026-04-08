Interview: AHA Heart Ball Chair Dan Frier

Magic 98.3’s partnership with the American Heart Association has grown through the years since I joined the radio station nearly twenty-five years ago. A lot has changed over this time, but there’s one thing that hasn’t – The American Heart Association’s commitment to ending heart disease and stroke for all.

The facts are indisputable. One of these terrifying stats is that heart disease is the number one killer of human beings. More people die from these disorders than from anything else.

Thanks to the American Heart Association, those numbers have declined significantly over time since its inception over a hundred years ago. However, heart disease and stroke are still the number one and number four killers in the United States.

AHA Heart Ball 2026

The Heart Ball is a culmination of the year-round Heart of NJ campaign. It marks a moment in time to reflect, honor, and celebrate the progress made from multiple factors. These include groundbreaking research and advancements in access to care. It can also be credited to local, state, and federal advocacy efforts, and equipping communities with lifesaving knowledge.

Additionally, the American Heart Association's Heart Ball is “driven by four chambers.” Just like the heart beating in your chest, these are access, knowledge, discovery, and advocacy.

Allie Kovacs, AHA Marketing Communications Director, New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, shared, “These pillars embody our commitment to bringing health and hope to everyone, everywhere, as we work tirelessly to make sure everyone, everywhere has access to basic needs, advanced medical research, educate communities, and champion lifesaving policies.”

The AHA Heart Ball will honor local leaders in New Jersey who have made outstanding contributions and achievements in cardiovascular and stroke research, care, health, as well as community involvement and impact. Local New Jerseyans will share their survivor stories, and there will also be a live auction.

Heart Ball Chair Dan Frier

I spoke with Dan Frier, Chair of the AHA New Jersey Heart Ball. Dan is a healthcare attorney and has represented the healthcare community for more than thirty years.

Dan expressed a strong interest in the AHA and the Heart Ball which eventually led to him being asked to be the Chair for the event.

Dan shared that the event is to “raise money for the New Jersey chapter. The money goes to research, and goes to education.”

He is focused on is educating businesses on the need to provide CPR training for their employees. This stems from an experience he had with one of his business partners and a close friend. His friends died, “literally in my arms.” Dan administered CPR unsuccessfully. He felt that wasn’t much anyone could have done; it was an “absolute sudden cardiac death.”

Dan said, “It really shook me, and I’ve since begun training my staff every two years. We have a certification program.” He hopes to give every person the ability to save someone’s life. It’s not difficult to learn and administer in an emergency situation. This is what Dan says he’ll be focusing on at the Ball.

Imagine a loved one or friend requires immediate help during a health emergency. What would you do? If you can’t answer that question, you need to learn CPR and other life-support skills. The classes are inexpensive and last about an hour.

Listen to my conversation with Dan Frier here...

The New Jersey Heart Ball is Thursday, May 14th, from 6 – 10 pm. It will take place at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.