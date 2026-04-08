Dominic Fike Says Fatherhood Changed His Focus

Dominic Fike is stepping into a role that matters more than any show or song. Being a dad has shifted how he lives day to day, and he is not shy about it. In a recent interview, he shared how his young son is pushing him to grow up in the best ways.

Slowing Down and Growing Up

During an interview with Pigeons & Planes, the Euphoria star explained that his lifestyle looks very different now.

“I just don’t party like that right now," he said. “I got a son, Rocket. He’s almost 2."

That change is not just about cutting back. It is about becoming more steady and responsible.

Motivation From His Son

Fike said his son plays a big role in how he thinks about his future.

"He motivates me to be stable and sober for one and better about ... my debauchery and stuff," he said. "But, he makes me want to write songs for people his age and he makes me want to acquire property for him to grow up in."

He also wants to build a strong community around his child.

"Also, stay close to my friends, so he has friends to grow up with," Fike added. "He makes me want to make sure my reputation is okay, so I can still go into school meetings, and not have to be shunned from the PTA thingy because I’m like a psycho."

From Music to Acting

Fike is known for his music, but many fans also recognize him from Euphoria. He plays a wild and unpredictable character who first appeared in season 2 on Jan. 9, 2022, alongside Zendaya’s Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer’s Jules Vaughn.

Even though acting is new for him, he sees some similarities between the two careers. In a 2021 interview with Variety, he said, "It feels like a long music video."

Still, he keeps things simple when it comes to acting.

"I don't have to do much acting [on Euphoria]," adding, "He's exactly like me. It's s--- I would say and s--- I would do."

Looking Ahead