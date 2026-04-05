This Day in Top 40 History: April 5

On April 5, 2019, Aretha Franklin's Amazing Grace debuted in theaters, nearly five decades after it was recorded in 1972. The documentary offered fans an opportunity to watch the “Spanish Harlem” hitmaker's live gospel performances at Los Angeles' New Temple Missionary Baptist Church. April 5 has witnessed many other notable moments that have transformed Top 40 history. Let's break them down for you.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You might enjoy listening to these Top 40 albums from April 5:

2013: Paramore issued their self-titled album, which is their only No. 1 record on the Billboard 200, as of this writing. This project delivered two Top 30 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, “Still Into You” and “Ain't It Fun.” The latter bagged the GRAMMY for Best Rock Song at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2015.

Paramore issued their self-titled album, which is their only No. 1 record on the Billboard 200, as of this writing. This project delivered two Top 30 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, “Still Into You” and “Ain't It Fun.” The latter bagged the GRAMMY for Best Rock Song at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2015. 2024: Vampire Weekend released Only God Was Above Us, their fifth studio effort. The album, which featured hits such as “Mary Boone” and “Ice Cream Piano,” peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

Here are a few artists who celebrate their birthdays on April 5:

1968: Paula Cole, who started out as a singer for “Sledgehammer” hitmaker Peter Gabriel, was born. She is best known for her two Top 30 hits, “I Don't Want To Wait” and “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?”

Paula Cole, who started out as a singer for “Sledgehammer” hitmaker Peter Gabriel, was born. She is best known for her two Top 30 hits, “I Don't Want To Wait” and “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?” 1973: Pharrell Williams was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He shot to fame as a member of The Neptunes, who produced hits for Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Nelly, and other big names. Williams has also attained massive success as a solo act. His most notable single is “Happy,” which spent weeks at the top of the Hot 100. The 14-time GRAMMY winner's collaboration with Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines,” hit No. 1 as well.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 5 has hosted these tragedies and industry changes:

1994: Kurt Cobain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Seattle home at 27. As the frontman of Nirvana, he helped the band place records such as Nevermind and In Utero at the top of the Billboard 200. But like so many talented rockers, Cobain had some personal struggles, too, such as depression and drug addiction. Many fans believe they contributed to his suicide.

Kurt Cobain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Seattle home at 27. As the frontman of Nirvana, he helped the band place records such as Nevermind and In Utero at the top of the Billboard 200. But like so many talented rockers, Cobain had some personal struggles, too, such as depression and drug addiction. Many fans believe they contributed to his suicide. 2008: While on their Falling In Between Live tour, Toto played what would be their final concert in Seoul, Korea. On June 5 of the same year, word got out that the band members had decided to go their separate ways. This came after an over four-decade run that had seen Toto place at least four Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including their chart-topping “Africa.”

While on their Falling In Between Live tour, Toto played what would be their final concert in Seoul, Korea. On June 5 of the same year, word got out that the band members had decided to go their separate ways. This came after an over four-decade run that had seen Toto place at least four Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including their chart-topping “Africa.” 2011: A statue of Kurt Cobain's left-handed Fender Jag-Stang guitar was unveiled in his hometown, honoring his musical legacy. This was on the 17th anniversary of the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” singer's death. According to sources, local artists Kim and Lora Malakoff designed the sculpture.