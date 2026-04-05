Misspellings in a Spell-Checked World

They’re everywhere: street signs, menus, church signs. They pop out at me, and while it’s helpful most of the time, it can be annoyingly funny. My wife doesn’t see the comedy.

I don’t ask for much in life, I’m a simple man with simple needs. A good run, a tasty salad, and a perfectly brewed cup of English Breakfast tea every morning.

However, the universe has given me a bonus uninvited hobby, spotting misspellings in this world of never-ending typos. It’s a gift I didn’t ask for or aspire to achieve.

Street signs, menus, and church signs are the most common places you’ll find them, but they’re everywhere all the time. If there’s a rogue vowel or double consonant within a five-mile radius, my eyes lock onto it like a heat-seeking missile.

Meanwhile, my wife Kathleen, my elementary school sweetheart, the woman who went on her first date with me at age nine, the love of my life, sees none of it. Zero.

She’ll walk right past a sign that says “PEDESTRAIN CROSSING” and not even blink. I point it out, and she immediately feels bad for the person who made it. She empathizes with them.

It’s not a pet peeve for me, I’m just amazed that it happens so often in a world of artificial intelligence, Grammarly, and spell check.

Misspelling Doesn't Mean You're Stupid

Additionally, it’s not even a sign of intelligence. Kathleen is much smarter than me, I just happen to be able to spell. It’s almost a useless gift. There’s no talent or knowledge involved; people are simply born with it.

It can be fun. There’s nothing like cruising down the road and spotting and seeing a STPO sign. Yes, that’s happened. How is that possible?

I point these out to Kathleen, and she says, “Someone probably worked really hard on that.” Did they?

Street signs are only one source, and another is restaurant menus. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened a menu and immediately see a “Ceasar Salad,” “Grilled Chiken,” and the “Desert menu.”

Then there’s the “Shrip Scampi.” Menu mistakes are understandable, even with spell check. That’s a lot of words to get right. Diner menus are never-ending, like a dictionary

Church signs are a special category because they’re trying to be inspirational, and sometimes they are. Other times, they’re unintentionally biblical level funny.

We’ve seen “CHRISTMAS PAGENT TONITE,” and “BRING YOUR OWN BIBEL.” I read these out loud, and Kathleen winces like she personally failed the Lord.

Here’s the truth: I don’t mock these things because I’m a mean person. I would never say anything to the people who write them, that wouldn’t be nice. It’s more like a game for me, and I point them out because they’re entertaining. They’re tiny reminders that we’re all humans. I make mistakes in many other ways, and even in spelling sometimes.

We’re all doing our best, and sometimes our best involves inventing new words or spellings. So, the next time you see an obvious, or not so obvyous misspelling, relacks, and dont let it bather you.