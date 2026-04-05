Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Misspellings in a Spell-Checked World

They’re everywhere: street signs, menus, church signs. They pop out at me, and while it’s helpful most of the time, it can be annoyingly funny. My wife doesn’t see the…

Joel Katz
A misspelled yellow sign with black letters on the side of the road near some trees reads, "Blind Pedetrains"

A misspelled sign on the side of the road

J. Katz

They’re everywhere: street signs, menus, church signs. They pop out at me, and while it’s helpful most of the time, it can be annoyingly funny. My wife doesn’t see the comedy.

I don’t ask for much in life, I’m a simple man with simple needs. A good run, a tasty salad, and a perfectly brewed cup of English Breakfast tea every morning.

However, the universe has given me a bonus uninvited hobby, spotting misspellings in this world of never-ending typos. It’s a gift I didn’t ask for or aspire to achieve.

Street signs, menus, and church signs are the most common places you’ll find them, but they’re everywhere all the time. If there’s a rogue vowel or double consonant within a five-mile radius, my eyes lock onto it like a heat-seeking missile. 

Meanwhile, my wife Kathleen, my elementary school sweetheart, the woman who went on her first date with me at age nine, the love of my life, sees none of it. Zero.

She’ll walk right past a sign that says “PEDESTRAIN CROSSING” and not even blink. I point it out, and she immediately feels bad for the person who made it. She empathizes with them.

It’s not a pet peeve for me, I’m just amazed that it happens so often in a world of artificial intelligence, Grammarly, and spell check.

Misspelling Doesn't Mean You're Stupid

Additionally, it’s not even a sign of intelligence. Kathleen is much smarter than me, I just happen to be able to spell. It’s almost a useless gift. There’s no talent or knowledge involved; people are simply born with it.

It can be fun. There’s nothing like cruising down the road and spotting and seeing a STPO sign. Yes, that’s happened. How is that possible? 

I point these out to Kathleen, and she says, “Someone probably worked really hard on that.” Did they?

Street signs are only one source, and another is restaurant menus. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened a menu and immediately see a “Ceasar Salad,” “Grilled Chiken,” and the “Desert menu.” 

Then there’s the “Shrip Scampi.” Menu mistakes are understandable, even with spell check. That’s a lot of words to get right. Diner menus are never-ending, like a dictionary

Church signs are a special category because they’re trying to be inspirational, and sometimes they are. Other times, they’re unintentionally biblical level funny.

We’ve seen “CHRISTMAS PAGENT TONITE,” and “BRING YOUR OWN BIBEL.” I read these out loud, and Kathleen winces like she personally failed the Lord. 

Here’s the truth: I don’t mock these things because I’m a mean person. I would never say anything to the people who write them, that wouldn’t be nice. It’s more like a game for me, and I point them out because they’re entertaining. They’re tiny reminders that we’re all humans. I make mistakes in many other ways, and even in spelling sometimes.

We’re all doing our best, and sometimes our best involves inventing new words or spellings. So, the next time you see an obvious, or not so obvyous misspelling, relacks, and dont let it bather you.

i'm standing next to a misspelled sign on the roadJ. Katz

Joel next to misspelled street sign

Andy GrammarTori SpellingWriting’s on the Wall
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Joel Katz and Allie O'Brien take a selfie in front of the St. Peter's University Hospital sign in the Magic studio
LifestyleIn-Studio Guest: Franklin Food Bank’s 37th Annual Tour de FranklinJoel Katz
A black and a silver Toyota Tacoma are parked in a dealer lot with the Toyota logo seen in the background on a buliding on a sunny day.
LifestyleKBB Interview: Top Cars That Pay Off in the Long RunJoel Katz
Daylight Savings Time: clocks in a field of yellow daffodils
LifestyleDaylight Saving Time is a Welcome Sign of SpringJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect