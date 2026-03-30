This Day in Top 40 History: March 30

March 30 is a big day for many popular musicians and their fans. We celebrate a couple of No. 1 Top 40 hits and many famous birthdays, including Celine Dion, Tracy Chapman, and Eric Clapton. Keep reading to discover all the major events that happened on this day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest milestone moments and hits we remember today are:

1963: The Chiffons' debut single, "He's So Fine," reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song gained renewed fame years later, as it was subject to a famous plagiarism lawsuit after George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" was deemed too similar, with Harrison being ordered to pay over $1.5 million in damages.

The Chiffons' debut single, "He's So Fine," reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song gained renewed fame years later, as it was subject to a famous plagiarism lawsuit after George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" was deemed too similar, with Harrison being ordered to pay over $1.5 million in damages. 1974: John Denver's song "Sunshine On My Shoulders" got to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, staying there for a single week. It was the musician's first chart-topper.

John Denver's song "Sunshine On My Shoulders" got to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, staying there for a single week. It was the musician's first chart-topper. 1985: Phil Collins' "One More Night" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two consecutive weeks. The song was part of his Diamond-certified No Jacket Required album.

Phil Collins' "One More Night" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two consecutive weeks. The song was part of his Diamond-certified No Jacket Required album. 1991: Chesney Hawkes's debut single, "The One and Only," started a five-week run at No. 1 on the UK singles chart. It also made the Top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the most important culture-related moments of the day include:

1945: Eric Clapton, one of the most recognizable and influential guitarists of all time, was born in Ripley, United Kingdom. His only single to top the US Billboard Hot 100 was 1974's "I Shot the Sheriff."

Eric Clapton, one of the most recognizable and influential guitarists of all time, was born in Ripley, United Kingdom. His only single to top the US Billboard Hot 100 was 1974's "I Shot the Sheriff." 1962: MC Hammer was born in Oakland, California. His breakout song, "U Can't Touch This," peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard's Hot Black Singles chart.

MC Hammer was born in Oakland, California. His breakout song, "U Can't Touch This," peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard's Hot Black Singles chart. 1964: Tracy Chapman was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Her iconic song, "Fast Car," peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 but topped other charts in 2024, a testament to its timeless appeal.

Tracy Chapman was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Her iconic song, "Fast Car," peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 but topped other charts in 2024, a testament to its timeless appeal. 1968: Celine Dion was born in Charlemagne, Canada. Known as "Queen of Power Ballads," she has no less than 11 No. 1 hits on the US Adult Contemporary chart, the most for any female artist in history.

Celine Dion was born in Charlemagne, Canada. Known as "Queen of Power Ballads," she has no less than 11 No. 1 hits on the US Adult Contemporary chart, the most for any female artist in history. 1979: Norah Jones was born in New York City. Her first single, 2002's "Don't Know Why," made the Top 40 in the US, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

1963: Lesley Gore, aged only 16, recorded the iconic hit "It's My Party" at Bell Sound Studios in New York City. The song was produced by Quincy Jones and got to No. 1 on the US singles charts by June of that year.

Lesley Gore, aged only 16, recorded the iconic hit "It's My Party" at Bell Sound Studios in New York City. The song was produced by Quincy Jones and got to No. 1 on the US singles charts by June of that year. 2010: Usher's sixth studio album, Raymond v. Raymond, was released through LaFace Records. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spawned no less than six singles.