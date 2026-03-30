Starting April 6th!

"The $1,000 Magic Moment" happens when we announce a Cash Code five times every weekday at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5pm. Each Magic Moment is your chance to win $1,000 !

Once you hear the Cash Code , you’ve got 25 minutes to play:

Enter the code word on the free Magic 98.3 app

Enter the code word on this page.

Text the code word to 45911.

After the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’re $1,000 richer...so keep your phone handy!

Get some extra spending cash as you gear up for Spring & Summer fun! Listen for the next "$1,000 Magic Moment" for your shot at free money from Magic 98.3!

* ‎This is a multi-market contest*