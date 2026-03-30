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The $1,000 Magic Moment

Starting April 6th! “The $1,000 Magic Moment” happens when we announce a Cash Code five times every weekday at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5pm. Each Magic Moment is your chance to win $1,000!…

Diana Beasley
In partnership with
Magyar Bank
Magyar Bank

Starting April 6th!

"The $1,000 Magic Moment" happens when we announce a Cash Code five times every weekday at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5pm. Each Magic Moment is your chance to win $1,000!

Once you hear the Cash Code, you’ve got 25 minutes to play:

  • Enter the code word on the free Magic 98.3 app 
  • Enter the code word on this page.
  • Text the code word to 45911.

After the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’re $1,000 richer...so keep your phone handy!

Get some extra spending cash as you gear up for Spring & Summer fun! Listen for the next "$1,000 Magic Moment" for your shot at free money from Magic 98.3!

* ‎This is a multi-market contest*

Sponsored by Magyar Bank

CONTEST RULES

Cash Contest
Diana BeasleyWriter
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