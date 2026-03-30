In-Studio Guest: Franklin Food Bank’s 37th Annual Tour de Franklin

The Franklin Food Bank is proud to announce the 37th anniversary of the Tour de Franklin, a cornerstone community event that has seen cyclists and walkers log over 500,000 miles and raise more than $1 million since its inception.

This year’s milestone arrives at a critical juncture. With a shaky funding landscape and a staggering rise in the cost of living, including a 50% increase in housing and 60% in childcare since 2019, the Food Bank is seeing more neighbors forced to choose between essential bills and their grocery budgets.

“The landscape is incredibly uncertain," says the Franklin Food Bank team. "When a family is hit with a tuition hike or a car repair, that money almost always comes out of the food budget. That is where we come in."

Franklin Food Bank Community Support Events

To meet this rising need, the Franklin Food Bank has several upcoming distributions and workshops

Wednesday : 11:00 AM : Monthly Produce Distribution at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.

11:00 AM Monthly Produce Distribution at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. Friday: Flava Workshop with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension.

Check out more information on Tour de Franklin, Empty Bowls, Rising Tides of Hunger during my conversation with Franklin Food Bank Development Director Allie O'Brien here...

Franklin Food Bank New Website

The Food Bank is also excited to unveil its brand-new website. The site features a comprehensive Spring calendar, highlighting the many workshops and community partnerships designed to support Franklin neighbors.

For more information, to register for the Tour de Franklin, or to view the full event calendar, please visit their new website at FranklinFoodBank.org

About the Franklin Food Bank