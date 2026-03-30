Contests
LISTEN LIVE

In-Studio Guest: Franklin Food Bank’s 37th Annual Tour de Franklin

The Franklin Food Bank is proud to announce the 37th anniversary of the Tour de Franklin, a cornerstone community event that has seen cyclists and walkers log over 500,000 miles and…

Joel Katz
Joel Katz and Allie O'Brien take a selfie in front of the St. Peter's University Hospital sign in the Magic studio

Joel Katz and Franklin Food Bank’s Allie O’Brien in the Magic 98.3 studio

J. Katz

The Franklin Food Bank is proud to announce the 37th anniversary of the Tour de Franklin, a cornerstone community event that has seen cyclists and walkers log over 500,000 miles and raise more than $1 million since its inception.

This year’s milestone arrives at a critical juncture. With a shaky funding landscape and a staggering rise in the cost of living, including a 50% increase in housing and 60% in childcare since 2019, the Food Bank is seeing more neighbors forced to choose between essential bills and their grocery budgets.

“The landscape is incredibly uncertain," says the Franklin Food Bank team. "When a family is hit with a tuition hike or a car repair, that money almost always comes out of the food budget. That is where we come in."

Franklin Food Bank Community Support Events

To meet this rising need, the Franklin Food Bank has several upcoming distributions and workshops

  • Wednesday: 11:00 AM: Monthly Produce Distribution at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.
  • Friday: Flava Workshop with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension.

Check out more information on Tour de Franklin, Empty Bowls, Rising Tides of Hunger during my conversation with Franklin Food Bank Development Director Allie O'Brien here...

Franklin Food Bank New Website

The Food Bank is also excited to unveil its brand-new website. The site features a comprehensive Spring calendar, highlighting the many workshops and community partnerships designed to support Franklin neighbors.

For more information, to register for the Tour de Franklin, or to view the full event calendar, please visit their new website at FranklinFoodBank.org

About the Franklin Food Bank

The Franklin Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to managing resources and programs that provide food to the hungry in Franklin Township and the surrounding areas. Through its Beyond Borders program and onsite Neighbor Choice market, the Food Bank serves tens of thousands of families annually with a focus on dignity and nutritional excellence.

Franklin Food Bank
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Ocean County Approves Signal Changes for Jackson, Lakewood, Manchester Intersections
Local NewsOcean County Approves Signal Changes for Jackson, Lakewood, Manchester IntersectionsJ. Mayhew
Mail Carriers Will Collect Food Donations at Mailboxes in South Jersey on May 9
Local NewsMail Carriers Will Collect Food Donations at Mailboxes in South Jersey on May 9J. Mayhew
Monroe QuickChek Sells $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket
Local NewsMonroe QuickChek Sells $3 Million Mega Millions TicketJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect