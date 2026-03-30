Magic 98.3 Diaper Drive 2026

It’s our third annual Diaper Drive on Magic 98.3 to benefit The Central Jersey Diaper Bank!

We’re teaming up with Magyar Bank to help local families with supplies of diapers, baby wipes and more! Drop off locations include any Magyar Bank Branch during regular business hours.

We'll be collecting donations from Monday, March 30th - Friday, May 1st.

For more info and branch locations, visit magbank.com

Magyar Bank Branch Locations