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Magic 98.3 Diaper Drive 2026

Magic 98.3’s Third Annual Diaper Drive to benefit the Central Jersey Diaper Bank

Rob Cochran
Diaper Drive

It’s our third annual Diaper Drive on Magic 98.3 to benefit The Central Jersey Diaper Bank! 

We’re teaming up with Magyar Bank to help local families with supplies of diapers, baby wipes and more! Drop off locations include any Magyar Bank Branch during regular business hours.

We'll be collecting donations from Monday, March 30th - Friday, May 1st.

For more info and branch locations, visit magbank.com

Central Jersey Diaper Bank Logos

Magyar Bank Branch Locations

  • Branchburg
  • Edison - Tano Mall
  • Edison - Inman Avenue
  • Martinsville
  • New Brunswick - Corporate Headquarters
  • North Brunswick
  • South Brunswick
Diaper DriveMagyar BankSt. Peter's University Hospital
Rob CochranWriter
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