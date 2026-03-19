KBB Interview: Top Cars That Pay Off in the Long Run

We bought a new car last year, and it took some time to decide which vehicle would be the best investment. We based it on price, of course, but the manufacturer's track record was also a significant factor.

For example, we could have purchased a new vehicle for less than the one we bought. However, we decided to spend a few grand more to get one that has the reputation for lasting longer.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB) is a vehicle valuation and automotive research company. Each year, it announces its winners of the 2026 Best Resale Value Awards.

These are the cars that keep their value and can save you thousands in the long run. The award winners are the vehicles that have the least amount of depreciation over the years.

Everyone knows that as soon as you drive your new car off the lot, the value decreases significantly. So, you want to try to find a car that depreciates the least and has a strong resale value.

There are many factors that cause cars and trucks to keep their value. It could have to do with features, vehicle types, and more.

To learn more about how this works, I spoke with Sean Tucker. Sean is the Managing Director for Kelley Blue Book.

Cars That Hold their Value Best Over 5 Years

I asked Sean what we should look for when shopping for a new or used vehicle. He said, “You want to pay attention to the demand for that particular car, and then the reputation of the brand itself. If you buy a car in high demand, then you know people will want to buy that car five years from now.” You’re paying more for a car in high demand, but “from a reliability standpoint, it can pay off in terms of the repairs that you’re not going to have to pay for.”

The best-selling categories of cars right now are compact SUVs, mid-sized SUVs, and full-sized trucks. Sean said, “In terms of features, we’re starting to see hybrids climb the list.”

What about electric cars? He shared, “They’re beginning to appear on the list. We have situations where we’re able to name the electric car and electric truck that’s been able to hold its value best.” However, they’re still not competing with mainstream, gas-powered cars in resale value. KBB experts think that they will get there.

Many people, including us, were unsure about hybrids because of the uncertainty. The concern is how long the battery will last. Sean said that there is data on this, and they “discovered it’s not much of a concern.”

Check out my full conversation with Sean Tucker here:

You can see the list of vehicles that hold their value best at KBB.com/awards.

Our Honda ranks seventh, but Toyota appears to dominate the list. You’ll also find Chevy and Ford in the top five.