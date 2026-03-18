WIN ON AIR: Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour Tickets

Starting Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, listen every morning to Joel Katz for your chance to win tickets to the “Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour” at the Prudential Center on November 10.

This one-of-a-kind interactive concert brings together the chart-topping hits from Disney’s Descendants, Zombies, and Camp Rock—creating an unforgettable live experience where fans of all ages can sing, dance, and connect with their favorite songs and characters.

Want to secure your seats early? Magic 98.3 listeners get exclusive presale access before tickets go on sale to the general public. Starting Thursday, March 26 at 10am, head to Ticketmaster and use promo code DZCR2000 for early access.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10am.