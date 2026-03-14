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Interview: Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto This Weekend

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto, which is performing this weekend at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. I had the chance to speak with Galilea Villanueva. Galilea is…

Joel Katz
Disney on Ice lighted "Disney Encanto" sign glows in multicolored lights

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – NOVEMBER 22: Atmosphere at the Colombia premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto at the Teatro Colón in Bogotá on November 22, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia.

(Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto, which is performing this weekend at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

I had the chance to speak with Galilea Villanueva. Galilea is the Character Experience Host for the show. At a separate ticket event, she organizes the meet and greet show. It begins with Elsa from Frozen’s grand entrance, a birthday party, and then everyone gets to meet and take pictures with her.

After that, Mirabel joins the party and tells fun stories about her family, and gives details about each family member. After that, it's time to take pictures and dance.

Galilea shared that once the ice show, narrated by Olaf, begins, hosted by Mickey and Minnie, “there are so many lights and so many cool effects. In the first act, we have Frozen, and in Frozen, it starts to snow during the show. We also have dancing birds, which is very funny.”

She continues, “And then in the second act, which is Encanto’s act, we also have dancing donkeys.” We joked about the dancing donkeys for a bit. Apparently, they’re a fun part of the show.

The cast includes Luisa, “Always with the dancing donkeys and Isabella swinging on vines. It’s a full donkey costume, twelve of them.”

The Disney on Ice skaters have a great deal of experience, but dancing in a big, bulky costume may seem difficult. She said, “That’s where it’s pretty wild because they have to adjust, but it comes so naturally to them once they feel the music and feel the character, it completely changes.

There are also some fun sing-alongs during the show. “It’s the best part, you’ll feel the whole audience, all the kids singing along, it's pretty beautiful, honestly.”

If you know the movies well, this show truly brings the movies to life with effects. “With Encanto, “all of a sudden, the ice is on fire, and you’re just blown away.”

In another scene, “you see Isabella and Mirabel flying in the air, you’re not going to see that anywhere else.”

In the end, you learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

Check out my full conversation with Disney on Ice Character Experience Host, Galilea Villanueva here...

You’ll find more information at cureinsurancearena.com

Disney On IceEncantoFrozen
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
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