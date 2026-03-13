Healthy Eating Made Simple

MARCH IS NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH, A TIME TO FOCUS ON HOW EVERYDAY FOOD CHOICES SUPPORT OVERALL PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH

“Rather than focusing on specific rules, healthy eating is about building daily habits that help the body function at its best. Emphasizing foods that provide vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy fats can support heart health, digestion, energy levels, and long-term wellness,” said Linda Hudak, MS, RDN, clinical nutrition coordinator at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

The Role of Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables play a central role in healthy eating by providing essential nutrients that support the immune system and help reduce the risk of chronic disease. Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the week helps ensure the body receives a wide range of nutrients. Fresh, frozen, and canned options can all fit into a healthy eating pattern when prepared with minimal added sugars or sodium.

Choosing Protein Foods and Healthier Fats

Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues and supporting muscle health. A healthy diet includes a variety of protein foods, such as beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, seafood, poultry, lean red meat, and eggs. Including different protein sources throughout the week helps provide important nutrients and supports balance. Healthier unsaturated fats can support heart health. These fats are found in foods like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds. They are also found in certain fish like salmon, tuna, and anchovies.

Limiting Highly Processed Foods and Added Sugars

Highly processed foods and foods with added sugars should be limited. While these foods may be convenient, they often provide fewer nutrients than whole or minimally processed foods. Eating fewer foods with added sugars can support steady energy levels, dental health, and overall wellness.

Fiber and Gut Health

Fiber is a nutrient many people do not get enough of, yet it plays a key role in health. Fiber supports digestion, helps regulate blood sugar, and contributes to heart health. It also supports gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria that play a role in immune function and overall well-being. Foods rich in fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds. Including fiber-rich foods at meals and snacks can support digestive health and promote fullness.

The Importance of Whole Grains

Nutrition experts now suggest that people look at the quality of their grains rather than just the amount they eat. Whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, and whole-wheat bread, are better choices because they contain important B vitamins, minerals, and fiber that the body needs to stay healthy. Because the body takes longer to digest whole grains, they provide steady energy over several hours.

Dairy

Dairy products are a valuable source of protein, essential vitamins, and minerals. For individuals with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or obesity, choosing lower-fat dairy options may be beneficial. Consult your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian-nutritionist for personalized recommendations.

Strategic Habits for Healthy Eating

Prep Hero Ingredients: Instead of cooking full meals ahead of time, prepare two or three versatile items to use all week. A batch of roasted chicken or seasoned lentils can be added to pasta one night, used in a salad for lunch the next day, or folded into a wrap a day later. This keeps meals feeling fresh.

Instead of cooking full meals ahead of time, prepare two or three versatile items to use all week. A batch of roasted chicken or seasoned lentils can be added to pasta one night, used in a salad for lunch the next day, or folded into a wrap a day later. This keeps meals feeling fresh. The Half-Plate Rule: An easy way to manage portions without counting calories is by filling half of your plate with fruits and vegetables at every meal. This naturally adds more fiber to the diet.

An easy way to manage portions without counting calories is by filling half of your plate with fruits and vegetables at every meal. This naturally adds more fiber to the diet. Change Your Environment: People often eat whatever is easiest to see. Moving a fruit bowl to the center of the kitchen counter and hiding chips in a high cabinet can help reduce mindless snacking. If healthy food is in sight, it is more likely to be chosen.

People often eat whatever is easiest to see. Moving a fruit bowl to the center of the kitchen counter and hiding chips in a high cabinet can help reduce mindless snacking. If healthy food is in sight, it is more likely to be chosen. Wait 15 Minutes: It takes about 15 to 20 minutes for the brain to receive the signal that the stomach is full. If you want a second helping, waiting 15 minutes first can help determine if you are truly still hungry or just eating out of habit.

“Focusing on small improvements and consistent habits can help create a positive and sustainable approach to nutrition for individuals and families,” said Hudak.