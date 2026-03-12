This Day in Top 40 History: March 12

March 12 is significant in Top 40 music history. From Adele topping the charts and pop stars appearing on Saturday Night Live to artists giving great performances and creating music for movies, this was a memorable day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones for March 12 include chart-topping hits and a noteworthy world tour performance:

1980: Billy Joel released his seventh studio album, Glass Houses. It dominated the Billboard 200 for six weeks and spent over 70 weeks on the chart. Besides, the record spawned several successful singles, including his No. 1 hit, “It's Still Rock And Roll To Me.”

2019: Shawn Mendes performed at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. His whirlwind world tour began in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and ended in Mexico City, Mexico.

Cultural Milestones

On March 12, artists used the power of their voices to move, evoke emotion, and make political statements:

1940: Al Jerreau was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Like most successful musicians, Jerreau's career began at his local church, where he sang with his folks. He then moved on to performing at big clubs and penning his own hits. This paved the way for the release of Top 30 hits such as “We're In This Love Together” and “Mornin'.” Jerreau also bagged multiple awards, including more than five GRAMMYs.

2023: One Republic performed at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, Australia. This GRAMMY-nominated pop-rock band from Colorado Springs, Colorado, had several chart-topping songs, including "I Ain't Worried," which featured in the 2022 movie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several memorable performances occurred on March 12, including:

1969: The Beatles performed their No. 1 hit “Hey Jude” at the 11th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which were held at Los Angeles' Century Plaza Hotel. The pool of performers at this event also featured other big names, including Simon & Garfunkel, The Temptations, and Glen Campbell.

2024: Singer Powfu had a sold-out show at the Subterranean in Chicago, Illinois. Other performing artists at the show included Cody Lawless and Jomie.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant changes and challenges occurred on March 12, influencing the music industry:

2013: Clive Burr died at 56 due to complications of multiple sclerosis. As the drummer of Iron Maiden, he contributed to their self-titled debut album, Killers, and The Number of the Beast, which reached No. 1 in the U.K.

Bob Dylan became the first rock artist to be voted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. This honor usually recognizes achievements in music, literature, and visual arts. It acknowledged the “Positively 4th Street” singer's influence on American culture and the diversity of his work. 2021: As COVID-19 swept the world, music venues closed, and performances across all genres were canceled, changing how consumers and fans enjoyed their favorite music.