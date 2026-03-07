Wharton Arts Day 2026 Coming to NJ Mall

Wharton Arts regularly provides invaluable opportunities for thousands of young people in New Jersey. They do this with their classes and ensembles. They’re the state’s largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center.

Their latest free event, Wharton Arts Day 2026, is happening on March 22nd. There will be “interactive musical activities and live performances” on that Sunday afternoon at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

As with all of their performances, it’s “an accessible, family-friendly arts celebration.” Those participating are youth musicians, educators, and community members for improvisation culminating in a live orchestral pops concert.

Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo, “Wharton Arts Day is our annual gift to the community, a joyful celebration of music and togetherness. Families of all ages can explore hands-on musical activities and experience the powerful sound of an orchestra featuring Wharton Arts young musicians performing iconic movie music and Broadway favorites. It’s truly a gigantic musical celebration, and we invite everyone to come join the fun!”

Wharton Arts Day Events

The day kicks off with the New Jersey Youth Symphony Jazz Pop-Up Stage. The performance includes the student jazz ensembles.

Other fun features are the four interactive Music Activity Zones throughout the mall. These are hands-on for all ages to create, play, and discover music.

The Karaoke and Community Sing-Along is where guests can sing with choir members and learn simple songs.

In the Mall’s Center Court, there will be a different kind of petting zoo. It’s a “hands-on introduction to orchestral instruments.” Everyone touches and samples the instruments and can learn how sounds are created. This could be helpful for anyone with a child considering learning an instrument.

Wrapping up the day is the New Jersey Youth Symphony Playathon and Wharton Arts Festival Orchestra Pops Concert. About 600 student musicians will perform. The performances include music from Mission: Impossible, Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

The Playathon fundraiser raises close to $100,000 in support of music education programs and scholarships for youth arts students.

2026 Wharton Arts Day is Sunday, March 22nd, from 1:30–5:30 pm.

The free event is at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Get more information at WhartonArts.org.