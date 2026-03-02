Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Journey: The Final Frontier Tour

Listen to Joel Katz for the Impossible Question at 6:45 AM this week, and your last chance to win a pair of tickets for Journey’s “The Final Frontier Tour” at…

Joel Katz
2003: Joel Katz brings Journey onto the stage at the now Cure Insurance Arena

2003: Joel Katz brings Journey onto the stage at what is now the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ

J. Katz

Listen to Joel Katz for the Impossible Question at 6:45 AM this week, and your last chance to win a pair of tickets for Journey's "The Final Frontier Tour" at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, Thursday night!


Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Journey
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
The DIY Done Right Sweepstakes
ContestsThe DIY Done Right SweepstakesElizabeth Urban
Do You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?
ContestsDo You Know a Teacher Who Makes Magic?Diana Beasley
Enter To Win: The Amateur
UncategorizedEnter To Win: The AmateurCJ Keeling
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect