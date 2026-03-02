Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Franklin Food Bank Warehouse Director Daryl Gardner Highlights Record-Breaking Year

Magic 98.3 continued our long-standing awareness partnership with Franklin Food Bank (FFB) with a visit from Daryl Gardner. Daryl is the Food Bank’s Warehouse Director and was my guest this…

Joel Katz

FFB Franklin Food Bank Warehouse Manager Daryl Gardner and Magic 98.3 Morning Host Joel Katz in the Magic studio in front of Magic 98.3 sign

D. Smith

Magic 98.3 continued our long-standing awareness partnership with Franklin Food Bank (FFB) with a visit from Daryl Gardner. Daryl is the Food Bank’s Warehouse Director and was my guest this month for our first Monday visit.

Daryl joined the Franklin Food Bank in late 2025, bringing nearly two decades of high-level experience. He's worked at some of the nation’s largest hunger-relief organizations. These include the Food Bank of New York City and the Houston Food Bank.

It's been a period of historic growth for FFB. Daryl’s leadership ensures that the continued rise in community needs is met. He helps meet these essentials with efficiency, respect, and a commitment to fresh, nutritional food.

We discussed the logistics of dignity, the scale of local need, and the culture of care that drives the organization.

Franklin Food Bank’s Impact by the Numbers

Here are some examples of the extraordinary efforts of the Food Bank over the past year:

  • 3.1 Million Meals: The warehouse moved 3.7 million pounds of food. It's the equivalent of nearly 3.1 million meals for local neighbors.
  • Fresh is Best: Prioritizing nutrition over shelf-stable cans, 1.6 million pounds. About half of the total distribution consisted of fresh produce.
  • Beyond Borders: Over 1.1 million pounds were provided to partners across 15 New Jersey cities, supporting over 40,000 families.
  • Volunteer Engine: Over 19,000 volunteer hours were recorded last year, representing more than $711,000 in donated labor.

The Franklin Food Bank does more than provide access to culturally relevant, healthy, fresh food. In the last year, FFB facilitated 226 health screenings (A1c, blood pressure, and cholesterol). They also addressed 420 SNAP enrollment touchpoints and nearly 200 case management appointments with their on-site social worker.

Upcoming FFB Community Events:

  • Community Distribution: Wednesday, March 4, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.
  • Flava Workshop & Financial Literacy: Friday, March 6, at 11:00 AM.

Check out my conversation with Daryl Gardner here:

The Franklin Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to managing resources and programs that provide food to the hungry in Franklin Township and the surrounding areas. Through its Beyond Borders program and onsite Neighbor Choice market, the Food Bank serves tens of thousands of families annually with a focus on dignity and nutritional excellence.

Central JerseyFood InsecurityFranklin Food Bank
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Group of multiethnic teenage girls wearing headsets competing in esports tournament, sitting in row at gaming computers, focused on playing video game together as team in dark room
Local NewsNew Jersey College Esports Combine Produces 181 Scholarship Offers for Student GamersJ. Mayhew
Hand of a blind person reading some braille text on page paper to learn. Finger of blind student touching the braille alphabet Code on sheet.
Local NewsNew Jersey Awards Up to $5,000 in Scholarships for Students With Vision LossJ. Mayhew
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Travelers gather at the check-in area for Breeze Airways at Los Angeles International Airport on October 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Breeze Airways announced plans to start international flights in 2026 with service to Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. ()
Local NewsBreeze Airways Adds Tampa Service to Atlantic City Route NetworkJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect