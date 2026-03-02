Franklin Food Bank Warehouse Director Daryl Gardner Highlights Record-Breaking Year
Magic 98.3 continued our long-standing awareness partnership with Franklin Food Bank (FFB) with a visit from Daryl Gardner. Daryl is the Food Bank’s Warehouse Director and was my guest this month for our first Monday visit.
Daryl joined the Franklin Food Bank in late 2025, bringing nearly two decades of high-level experience. He's worked at some of the nation’s largest hunger-relief organizations. These include the Food Bank of New York City and the Houston Food Bank.
It's been a period of historic growth for FFB. Daryl’s leadership ensures that the continued rise in community needs is met. He helps meet these essentials with efficiency, respect, and a commitment to fresh, nutritional food.
We discussed the logistics of dignity, the scale of local need, and the culture of care that drives the organization.
Franklin Food Bank’s Impact by the Numbers
Here are some examples of the extraordinary efforts of the Food Bank over the past year:
- 3.1 Million Meals: The warehouse moved 3.7 million pounds of food. It's the equivalent of nearly 3.1 million meals for local neighbors.
- Fresh is Best: Prioritizing nutrition over shelf-stable cans, 1.6 million pounds. About half of the total distribution consisted of fresh produce.
- Beyond Borders: Over 1.1 million pounds were provided to partners across 15 New Jersey cities, supporting over 40,000 families.
- Volunteer Engine: Over 19,000 volunteer hours were recorded last year, representing more than $711,000 in donated labor.
The Franklin Food Bank does more than provide access to culturally relevant, healthy, fresh food. In the last year, FFB facilitated 226 health screenings (A1c, blood pressure, and cholesterol). They also addressed 420 SNAP enrollment touchpoints and nearly 200 case management appointments with their on-site social worker.
Upcoming FFB Community Events:
- Community Distribution: Wednesday, March 4, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.
- Flava Workshop & Financial Literacy: Friday, March 6, at 11:00 AM.
Check out my conversation with Daryl Gardner here:
The Franklin Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to managing resources and programs that provide food to the hungry in Franklin Township and the surrounding areas. Through its Beyond Borders program and onsite Neighbor Choice market, the Food Bank serves tens of thousands of families annually with a focus on dignity and nutritional excellence.