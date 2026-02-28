This Day in Top 40 History: February 28

For the last day of the month, Feb. 28 had amazing performances, awards, and interesting legal challenges for artists and musicians in the Top 40 genre. Simon & Garfunkel and Paul Simon, as a solo artist, had major hits, Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" hit No. 1, and Boy George from the Culture Club faced difficult legal challenges.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many songs we still hear on the radio and sing along to were released or won awards on Feb. 28, including:

Cultural Milestones

Milestone hits have made an impact on our culture and future musicians, including:

1971: Nigel Godrich was born in Westminster, London. Drawing inspiration from renowned artists like Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix, he got into music at an early age. This paved the way for him to build his rewarding record-producing career. In addition to working as Radiohead's touring sound engineer, Godrich has collaborated with successful musicians such as The Beatles' Paul McCartney and U2.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 28 had recording and performance highlights:

1970: In Copenhagen, Denmark, Led Zeppelin were forced to play a concert as The Nobs after Frau Eva von Zeppelin, the granddaughter of Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin, threatened to sue them if they used her family name. According to sources, Eva claimed the “Whole Lotta Love” hitmakers were dishonouring it

Industry Changes and Challenges

Musicians who are in the spotlight often face legal and cultural challenges:

1968: Frankie Lymon passed away at 25 following a heroin overdose in his grandmother's house in Harlem, New York. He was best known as the frontman of The Teenagers, whose 1956 debut single, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” reached No. 1 in both the U.S. and the U.K. The group scored other Top 20 hits, including “Baby Baby” and “I'm Not a Juvenile Delinquent.”

Frontman of Culture Club, Boy George, pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment charges. He was freed on bail. 2012: Malaysia canceled singer Erykah Badu's show, supposedly over her tattoo displaying the Arabic word for Allah.