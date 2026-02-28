Contests
LISTEN LIVE

IRS Introduces Free In-Person Assistance in New Jersey

Tax Day is about 45 days away. We’re meeting with our accountant this week to “get it over with.” Checking our tax filing off our list is a huge stress-relieving…

Joel Katz
IRS: Susie Vargas of Liberty Tax Service works on tax returns as papers, and a calculator sits on her desk.

Susie Vargas of Liberty Tax Service works on tax returns. The U.S. federal tax deadline is midnight April 15.

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Tax Day is about 45 days away. We’re meeting with our accountant this week to “get it over with.” Checking our tax filing off our list is a huge stress-relieving accomplishment, and we committed to not procrastinating this year.

One motivation was the Barron’s report that “Average refunds will be up between $300 to $1,000 for more than 100 million taxpayers.” I hope we’re one of them.

We wouldn’t dare try to do our own taxes. However, for those who do, the IRS has opened many of its Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) on Saturdays from 9 to 4 pm to offer in-person help.

During their special Saturday operating hours, you can get help with all services, except for making cash payments. You can check out Contact Your Local Office for more information.

New Jersey IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers

New Jersey office locations with Saturday hours include:

  • 51 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill
  • 100 Dey Place in Edison, NJ 08817
  • 20 Washington Place in Newark
  • 50 West State Street in Trenton

You can get more information HERE.

Another feature that may be useful is the IRS's launch of a new web page that allows taxpayers to confidentially report suspected tax fraud. You can also let them know about scams, evasion, or other tax-related illegal activities.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano shared,  “Improvements to the IRS fraud reporting system make reporting suspected wrongdoing easier and simpler and will address historic challenges that have prevented the IRS from making maximum use of the referrals it receives. By reporting suspected tax fraud or scams, taxpayers play an important role in uncovering fraud and supporting the integrity of the nation’s tax system.”

The new web page consolidates multiple IRS fraud-reporting options into a single, centralized location, making it easier for taxpayers to report suspicious activity.

Access the page by clicking the ‘Report Fraud’ button on the IRS.gov homepage or at IRS.gov/SubmitATip.

IRSTax DayTax Fraud
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Safety expert Lonny Haschel headshot
LifestyleVehicle Safety Recalls Week: Warnings from NSC ExpertJoel Katz
Happier couple who go to be at the same time. A couple is shown sleeping side by side in bed
LifestyleNJ Couples Can Be Happier by Changing One Thing, and I’ve Lived ItJoel Katz
Scam : Carts containing documents organized at the IRS Processing Facility
LifestyleNew Jersey Preparing for “National Slam the Scam” DayJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect