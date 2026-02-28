IRS Introduces Free In-Person Assistance in New Jersey

Susie Vargas of Liberty Tax Service works on tax returns. The U.S. federal tax deadline is midnight April 15.

Tax Day is about 45 days away. We’re meeting with our accountant this week to “get it over with.” Checking our tax filing off our list is a huge stress-relieving accomplishment, and we committed to not procrastinating this year.

One motivation was the Barron’s report that “Average refunds will be up between $300 to $1,000 for more than 100 million taxpayers.” I hope we’re one of them.

We wouldn’t dare try to do our own taxes. However, for those who do, the IRS has opened many of its Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) on Saturdays from 9 to 4 pm to offer in-person help.

During their special Saturday operating hours, you can get help with all services, except for making cash payments. You can check out Contact Your Local Office for more information.

New Jersey IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers

New Jersey office locations with Saturday hours include:

51 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill

100 Dey Place in Edison, NJ 08817

20 Washington Place in Newark

50 West State Street in Trenton

You can get more information HERE.

Another feature that may be useful is the IRS's launch of a new web page that allows taxpayers to confidentially report suspected tax fraud. You can also let them know about scams, evasion, or other tax-related illegal activities.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano shared, “Improvements to the IRS fraud reporting system make reporting suspected wrongdoing easier and simpler and will address historic challenges that have prevented the IRS from making maximum use of the referrals it receives. By reporting suspected tax fraud or scams, taxpayers play an important role in uncovering fraud and supporting the integrity of the nation’s tax system.”

The new web page consolidates multiple IRS fraud-reporting options into a single, centralized location, making it easier for taxpayers to report suspicious activity.