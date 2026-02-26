Ice Spice Reveals Depression Caused Weight Loss, Not Ozempic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Ice Spice attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ice Spice is opening up about her battle with depression and some of the effects it's caused. The rapper recently revealed her depression led to a dramatic weight loss in 2024. This confession comes after social media speculations accused her of taking Ozempic.

The rapper recently posted clips of her workouts on social media. She then responded to a user who made comments about her workout and appearance. "This weak a** video just shows it was definitely from Ozempic," said the user. "Na, it was depression im better now tho," replied the rapper.

In August 2024, the rapper was on the Y2K! World Tour when she first addressed the Ozempic rumors. She mentioned that the effects were from working out and eating healthy, and denied taking the supplement.

"I actually came on here to talk about that real quick. I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic," she said. "That's one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that? Genuinely, what is that? You lazy a** b****es never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f***ing day, it’d be easier to stay big.”