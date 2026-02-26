Contests
Ice Spice Reveals Depression Caused Weight Loss, Not Ozempic

Ice Spice is opening up about her battle with depression and some of the effects it’s caused. The rapper recently revealed her depression led to a dramatic weight loss in…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Ice Spice attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ice Spice is opening up about her battle with depression and some of the effects it's caused. The rapper recently revealed her depression led to a dramatic weight loss in 2024. This confession comes after social media speculations accused her of taking Ozempic.

The rapper recently posted clips of her workouts on social media. She then responded to a user who made comments about her workout and appearance. "This weak a** video just shows it was definitely from Ozempic," said the user. "Na, it was depression im better now tho," replied the rapper.

In August 2024, the rapper was on the Y2K! World Tour when she first addressed the Ozempic rumors. She mentioned that the effects were from working out and eating healthy, and denied taking the supplement.

"I actually came on here to talk about that real quick. I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic," she said. "That's one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that? Genuinely, what is that? You lazy a** b****es never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f***ing day, it’d be easier to stay big.”

Ozempic is a prescription, injectable medication that is said to slow stomach emptying, reduce appetite, and signal the brain that you are full.

Randi MoultrieWriter
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
