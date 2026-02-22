This Day in Top 40 History: February 22

On February 22, 1974, James Blunt was born in Wiltshire, England. As a child, he started mastering musical instruments such as the piano, violin, and guitar. In 1996, he put his musical dreams on the back burner to join the British Army, but left in 2002 to pursue them. A few years later, he landed his biggest hit, “You're Beautiful,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Blunt shares his birthday with many others, including Tom Higgenson of “Hey There Delilah” hitmakers Plain White T's and Brandy Nowell, who was the frontman of Sublime.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many music lovers enjoy these notable Top 40 singles from February 22:

2008: Usher released “Love in This Club,” which was from his fifth studio LP, Here I Stand. This song featured guest vocals from Jeezy. Although it debuted at No. 83 on the Hot 100, it eventually made it to the top and spent 25 weeks on the chart. This hit topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as well.

Cultural Milestones

February 22 has witnessed the birthday of another distinguished member of the music community and seen The Beatles travel to work on one of their projects.

1923: Norman “Hurricane” Smith was born in Edmonton, England. His most notable hit was “Oh, Babe, What Would You Say?” which cracked the Top Five in both the U.K. and the U.S. Before Smith started singing, he worked as The Beatles' first recording engineer at EMI Records. He was also a producer for The Dark Side of the Moon artists Pink Floyd.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges from February 22 include:

1963: The Beatles established Northern Songs Ltd, their publishing company. “The Way You Make Me Feel” singer Michael Jackson would later buy it as well as the rights to the band's catalog, creating tension between him and his friend, Paul McCartney. It wasn't until 2017 that the latter got control of his share of the publishing rights.

