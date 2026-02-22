Contests
NJ Couples Can Be Happier by Changing One Thing, and I’ve Lived It

My wife, Kathleen, and I consider ourselves a happy couple. Just like most, or maybe all, marriages, we both acknowledge that we have our share of disagreements and arguments. However,…

My wife, Kathleen, and I consider ourselves a happy couple. Just like most, or maybe all, marriages, we both acknowledge that we have our share of disagreements and arguments.

However, according to a recent Talker survey commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, there is one thing that could bring couples more contentment and increased happiness.

Do This, and You Could Be Happier

When I read this survey, I thought, “This is us.” The study claims that if you and your partner go to bed at different times, you could be much happier if you try to alter that practice.

On weekdays, I get up at 3:30 am, and Kathleen wakes about 6:00 am. I used to close my eyes about 9:00 pm, and she would join me about an hour later. A few years ago, not knowing of any survey, we thought it would be nice if we spent more time together.

I pushed my bedtime back to 9:30, and she moved hers up. Obviously, we have no way to measure our overall happiness, but we know we like the new routine better than the old one. To accommodate the change, I’ve tried to fit in a thirty to sixty-minute nap each day. It doesn’t always work out that way, so as bedtime approaches, I’m usually dragging a bit.

According to the survey of two thousand participants, most couples go to bed almost an hour and a half apart several times a week. They’re not describing themselves as unhappy, but those who go to bed together on average of three times a week describe their relationship as very happy. Pairs that say they are not usually happy, don’t go to bed together much, maybe once a week.

Unlike Kathleen and me, it’s helpful when couples have the same natural bedtimes. About 75% of couples who both stay up late or wake up early together say they’re “very happy.” Meanwhile, that claim pertains to less than 60% of those with different sleep patterns.

Overall, those who go to bed together were found to be happier, have increased intimacy, and feel closer.

You can check out the questions couples were asked to complete the study HERE.

