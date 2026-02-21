Contests
New Jersey Ranks Top 10 in Health Study

When it comes to being number one, the list of most unhealthy states is one we don't want to be on top. A new study looked at every state in…

Joel Katz
Health: A man holds his mobile phone as he sits on a bench wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt

A man sits on a bench holding his cell phone

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

When it comes to being number one, the list of most unhealthy states is one we don’t want to be on top. A new study looked at every state in the country based on several factors. It revealed which states are best and worst when it comes to our health. The World Population Review analysis includes New Jersey.

Their research says that health is based on an individual’s mental or physical state and being “healthy” or free from any sickness. The World Health Organization defines health as “A state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

However, they do a deep dive and examine several other factors to complete their list, claiming “being healthy is a multifaceted process that looks different for everyone in each region. It’s also measured differently for everyone.”

Many of us are doing things daily to positively enhance our health. We exercise, carefully monitor our diet, and take care of our skin. There are also many other techniques to help us feel and look better.

New Jersey Health Ranking

Surprisingly, New Jersey made the top ten and is number eight when it comes to good health. The information cites low rates of several risk factors. These include “obesity, smoking, and excessive drinking.”

Nearly thirty percent of our state’s adults are obese, and just over ten percent smoke. That shows we’re the seventh and eighth lowest in those categories. Here are a couple of other NJ rankings according to the data:

  • Poverty Rate = 5th Lowest at just over 9 percent
  • Median Household Income = 2nd Highest at over $81k

The Review reports that physical fitness, “has many different definitions and depends completely on who you a, health levels, and statistics are not uniform across all fifty states.”

Joel Katz
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
