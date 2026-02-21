New Jersey Ranks Top 10 in Health Study

When it comes to being number one, the list of most unhealthy states is one we don’t want to be on top. A new study looked at every state in the country based on several factors. It revealed which states are best and worst when it comes to our health. The World Population Review analysis includes New Jersey.

Their research says that health is based on an individual’s mental or physical state and being “healthy” or free from any sickness. The World Health Organization defines health as “A state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

However, they do a deep dive and examine several other factors to complete their list, claiming “being healthy is a multifaceted process that looks different for everyone in each region. It’s also measured differently for everyone.”

Many of us are doing things daily to positively enhance our health. We exercise, carefully monitor our diet, and take care of our skin. There are also many other techniques to help us feel and look better.

New Jersey Health Ranking

Surprisingly, New Jersey made the top ten and is number eight when it comes to good health. The information cites low rates of several risk factors. These include “obesity, smoking, and excessive drinking.”

Nearly thirty percent of our state’s adults are obese, and just over ten percent smoke. That shows we’re the seventh and eighth lowest in those categories. Here are a couple of other NJ rankings according to the data:

Poverty Rate = 5 th Lowest at just over 9 percent

Lowest at just over 9 percent Median Household Income = 2nd Highest at over $81k