“Live Black Museum” Returns to Princeton for Black History Month

Joel Katz
Live Black Museum: Youth members of Rays of Hope pose for a photo in black shirts with a yellow logo

Youth members of Rays Of Hope

Credit: Rays of Hope

As Black History Month continues for another week, there are many more events and celebrations to appreciate throughout New Jersey.

One event in particular is returning for 2026. Rays of Hope has once again joined with the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts to present the "Live Black Museum" event on Sunday, February 22, 2026, from 2:00  to 5:00 PM in Princeton, New Jersey. The event is free and open to the public.

The Live Black Museum

This Live Museum celebrates Black culture and pays homage to the past, present, and future during Black History Month. There will be multiple live exhibits highlighting all the contributions of Black individuals throughout our history.

One Black Live Museum event is the recognition of Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. Congresswoman Watson Coleman is a legendary figure in New Jersey Public Service. She is a “champion for working families, equity, and justice.”

There will also be a performance of capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art, performed live by Senzala Capoeira, led by Professor Golfinho. The art of capoeira “combines elements of dance, acrobatics, music, and self-defense into a unique, rhythmic, and fluid expression.” It was “first developed by enslaved Africans in Brazil as a form of resistance disguised as dance, and features powerful kicks, sweeps, and inversions.

New this year, three dozen young performers will be demonstrating the growing impact and reach of the Rays of Hope program. They’ll be sharing their talents and stories.

If you're looking for an amazing experience, for adults, and especially kids, here are all the details regarding “Rays of Hope Live Black Museum Black History Month Celebration.”

Saturday, February 22, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ 08542

It will be for a day of inspiration, education, and celebration.

The nonprofit Rays of Hope was founded in 2006 and is dedicated to engaging and empowering youth through community service experiences that foster leadership, empathy, and social responsibility.

Their core values include youth leadership, intergenerational connections, social awareness, mentorship, and advocacy.

Joel KatzWriter
