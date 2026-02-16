All this week with Joel in the Morning, Win pairs of tickets to "The Fab Faux" The Ultimate Beatles Experience at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on June 13th. Tickets are on sale at the Wellmont box office & Ticketmaster.
Fab Faux Recreates Beatles Perfectly
With a commitment to the accurate reproduction of The Beatles' repertoire, Jimmy Vivino, Rich Pagano, Frank Agnello, Jack Petruzzelli, and new member, Jim Boggia, treat the seminal music with unwavering respect and are known for their painstaking recreations of the songs. Far beyond a cover band, they play the music of The Beatles so impeccably that one must experience it to believe it.
