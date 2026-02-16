Mardi Gras Festivities in Central Jersey

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – The Jester float rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day as the 440 riders of Rex, King of Carnival, present their 29-float parade. The procession of Rex, King of Carnival, marks the crowning moment of Mardi Gras Day since his first appearance in 1872.

This is embarrassing if it’s just me. I was today years old when I learned that “Mardi Gras” and “Fat Tuesday” mean the same thing. I knew it was the same holiday, but I didn’t know that the French “Mardi Gras” translates to the English “Fat Tuesday.” Mind blown!

While I learned something new today, I did know that Mardi Gras is a huge celebration that always happens the day before Ash Wednesday.

It involves crazy, out-of-control parties, especially in New Orleans. We’re all familiar with the parades, the masks, the king cakes, the beads, and the purple, green, and gold.

If you’re looking for a New Orleans celebration in New Jersey, there are plenty of offerings available.

Central Jersey Mardi Gras Celebrations 2/17/26

Verve - Somerville

It’s being called “The Mardi Gras Party of Central Jersey.” The French-American restaurant Verve in Somerville brings back its annual Fat Tuesday celebration beginning at 4 PM.

Their website says it’s a “New Orleans-inspired carnival filled with color, cocktails, music, and pure Fat Tuesday spirit.” They’ll be serving traditional cocktails for the holiday like Hurricanes and Sazeracs.

Barron Arts Center - Woodbridge

The word “Lecture” does not usually evoke thoughts of a party atmosphere. However, the Barron Arts Center in Woodbridge is hosting the “BAC Afternoon Lecture: The Music of Mardi Gras,” filled with Mardi Gras inspired festivities. There will be parade floats, marches, beads, and costumes. Big Chief Paul Howe will share some amazing images, fascinating facts, and the music of the holiday.

Harvest Moon – New Brunswick

According to the New Brunswick website, Harvest Moon Brewery and Cafe is “bringing Bourbon Street vibes to George Street this Mardi Gras.”

Beginning at 5 PM, they’ll have all of the Mardi Gras fun, including music, prizes, special drinks, festive beads, and more.