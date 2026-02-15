Random Acts of Kindness Week Thoughts and Ideas

February is the shortest month of the year, but it’s loaded with holidays, special days, and more.

We started the month learning that we should expect six more weeks of winter thanks to a groundhog. Valentine’s Day just passed, and we (hopefully) spent it with the one we love.

February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness of cardiovascular health. The second month of the year is also Black History Month. This month was chosen because it coincides with the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

Now that we’re talking about Abe, President’s Day falls on the sixteenth of February to honor Mr. Lincoln and President George Washington.

"Make Kindness the Norm"

The list is long, and Random Act of Kindness Week also happens this month, with Random Act of Kindness Day this Tuesday, February 17th.

If you’re wondering what you should do on this day, it’s rather self-explanatory. Do something nice for someone. It doesn’t have to cost you money, just take the time to be kind to someone as you walk through your day.

According to the Random Act of Kindness website, “When we choose kindness, our brains light up with oxytocin, dopamine, and connection. It reminds us that kindness is not just good for the world; it is good for us. Join us and help turn one week into a year-round habit.” Wouldn't it be nice?

There are many examples of things we can do on Random Acts of Kindness Day and week. We could hold the door for someone, or let them go in front of you in line. Pay someone a compliment, or try to spend the day giving a friendly “hello” to everyone we see. We could simply thank someone or check in on somebody who may be having a difficult time.

The possibilities are endless, it’s really not that hard to do. You could also “help make kindness the norm” by signing up to be a “RAKtivist” when you click HERE.