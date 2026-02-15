Contests
Random Acts of Kindness Week Thoughts and Ideas

February is the shortest month of the year, but it's loaded with holidays, special days, and more. We started the month learning that we should expect six more weeks of…

Joel Katz
February is the shortest month of the year, but it’s loaded with holidays, special days, and more.

We started the month learning that we should expect six more weeks of winter thanks to a groundhog. Valentine’s Day just passed, and we (hopefully) spent it with the one we love.

February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness of cardiovascular health. The second month of the year is also Black History Month. This month was chosen because it coincides with the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

Now that we’re talking about Abe, President’s Day falls on the sixteenth of February to honor Mr. Lincoln and President George Washington.

"Make Kindness the Norm"

The list is long, and Random Act of Kindness Week also happens this month, with Random Act of Kindness Day this Tuesday, February 17th.

If you’re wondering what you should do on this day, it’s rather self-explanatory. Do something nice for someone. It doesn’t have to cost you money, just take the time to be kind to someone as you walk through your day.

According to the Random Act of Kindness website, “When we choose kindness, our brains light up with oxytocin, dopamine, and connection. It reminds us that kindness is not just good for the world; it is good for us. Join us and help turn one week into a year-round habit.” Wouldn't it be nice?

There are many examples of things we can do on Random Acts of Kindness Day and week. We could hold the door for someone, or let them go in front of you in line. Pay someone a compliment, or try to spend the day giving a friendly “hello” to everyone we see. We could simply thank someone or check in on somebody who may be having a difficult time.

The possibilities are endless, it’s really not that hard to do. You could also “help make kindness the norm” by signing up to be a “RAKtivist” when you click HERE.

"Be kind, rewind." :)

Random Acts of Kindness
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
